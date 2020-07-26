CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Geography Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Geography Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Geography Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2020-21.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Geography Syllabus 2020-21:

Book I – Fundamentals of Human Geography

Unit III

Chapter 6 – Secondary activities

Chapter 8 – Transport and Communication

Chapter 9 – International Trade

Book II – India People and Economy

Unit III

Chapter 5 – Land Resources and Agriculture

Chapter 8 – Manufacturing Industries

Unit IV

Chapter 10 – Transport and Communication

Chapter 11 – International Trade

Practical Geography Part II

Unit II - Field Study or Spatial Information Technology

All other chapters barring above mentioned would be included in the Syllabus for the year 2020-21.

