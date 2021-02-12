CBSE Board Exams Will Be Revamped By 2025: Important Highlights From India Education Summit 2021!

India Education Summit 2021, 3-day event is being conducted from 9 February to 11 February 2021 via video conferencing. The event is jointly conducted by Google And The Indian Express to discuss various aspects of the evolution of the education system in India & reforms like NEP (National Education Policy). The inaugural day started with Union Education Minister's Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's speech. Here are some of the key highlights from day 1 of the event which are deemed important for school students & educators.

Also Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 Released: Download Now!

Union Education Minister’s Comment On NEP 2020:

The Union Education Minister pointed out that NEP 2020 aims that students learn self-sufficiency from school. Setting up of Academic Credit Bank, the introduction of artificial intelligence from the school level & introduction of several vocational courses from class 6 are some of the revolutionary features of NEP 2020.

Pattern Of CBSE Board Exams:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is making changes in exam pattern from time to time. Last year it introduced multiple-choice questions and this number will be increased by 10% every year.

Also Check: Latest CBSE Exam Pattern & CBSE Sample Papers 2021

CBSE Board Exams Will Be Revamped By 2025:

Ashutosh Batta, Chairman, Bloom Public School, pointed out that under New Education Policy the government directed to add 10% application-based questions every year and by 2025 the CBSE board exams will be revamped.

To Organize & Provide The Right Content Is The Key: No Shortage Of Content

Rajnish Kumar, Director (Digital Education), Department of School Education & Literacy Ministry of Education (Diksha PoV) pointed out that there is no shortage of content & is available with a click but to enhance creativity & critical it is important to organise best-suited content.

NEP 2020 Streamlines Education Planning, Education & Management:

Former ISRO chief praised the NEP 2020 and said that it streamlines education planning, education, and management. He also pointed out that education of the future needs to be reconfigured. He also emphasized that students who do not have devices will be given a one time grant for the same.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Important Resources For Last 3 Months Preparation & Useful Tips