CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Important Resources For Last 3 Months Preparation & Useful Tips

CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 will start from 4th May 2021 onwards & the board is yet to release detailed CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. Many experts believe that CBSE Time Table 2021 can be announced anytime in a few days. Students are advised to concentrate on studies with more emphasis on revision and practice. Many experts believe that revision & practice, both are essential to score excellent marks in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. In this article, we have listed some important resources with which students can easily enhance their preparation level in less time.

Also Check:

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Release Date, Time & New Updates!

# Deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-2021

Before starting preparation, it is important that students should have a clear understanding about what to study and what not. With the beginning of new CBSE Academic Session 2020-21, the board has released CBSE Syllabus for 10th & 12th in April. But due to COVID-19 pandemic the ongoing academic session was affected & the syllabus was revised by the board. Many topics have been deleted from the syllabus. You can check Subject-wise Deleted CBSE Syllabus 2021 from the link given below

⇒ CBSE Class 10: Deleted CBSE Syllabus for 2021 Board Exams

⇒ CBSE Class 12: Deleted CBSE Syllabus for 2021 Board Exams

# Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21

Students are also advised to check revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for 10th & 12th, where they can learn about subject-wise & chapter-wise details (topics, concepts). It is very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. All the concepts & topics given in revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 are very important & students must prepare all the topics well.

⇒ CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

# CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (Issued By CBSE - Free)

CBSE has recently released CBSE Sample Papers for 10th & 12th. New CBSE Sample Papers 2021 are based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and are based on the latest exam pattern. These CBSE Sample Papers are available free of cost & are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. After going through the CBSE Sample Papers 2021, students can easily learn about the latest exam pattern. Students can access CBSE Sample Papers 2021 from the following links

⇒CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 - Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes of All Subjects Released - Download Now!

⇒ CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (New) for Class 12 Board Exams & CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme - Download PDF Now!

# CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 (Issued By CBSE - Free)

CBSE Marking Schemes 2021 (issued by CBSE) are provided with CBSE 10th & 12th Sample Papers & contain answers and hints of the questions given in CBSE Sample Papers. CBSE Marking Schemes give a complete idea about the step marking & also provide guidelines for writing the content of the answers. You can access CBSE Marking Scheme from the following links

⇒ CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Sample Papers 2021: Check Solutions and Evaluation Pattern

⇒ CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 Along With CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021

# CBSE Model Answer Sheet:

CBSE has published subject-wise Model Answer Sheets (often known as CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheet). These are scanned copies of students who have scored 100% in previous CBSE Board Exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021: Check Answer Sheets of CBSE Subject Toppers of Previous Years' Exams

Other important articles:

Learn and apply toppers’ success formulae for your 2021 board exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021: Check 10 Most Effective Preparation Tips to Score More Than 90% Marks in Exams

CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for 2020-2021: Best Guide for Exam Preparation with Important Updates

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes (Based on NCERT Textbook): All Chapters

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 - Maths, Science, Social Science and English - Get Free Chapter-Wise Solutions in PDF