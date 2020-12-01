CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Sample Papers 2021: Check Solutions and Evaluation Pattern

CBSE board exam is considered a milestone in a student's academic life. Therefore, students work hard to prepare for their exams and leave no stone unturned to score high marks. Even the board itself arranges all necessary stuff to assist its students in their preparations and help them remove the examination stress. Like the previous years, this year also the CBSE board released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The board released these resources to reveal the new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam. In this article, we are providing the CBSE marking schemes for all the latest sample question papers of class 10. With the help of these subject-wise marking schemes, you can easily check the answers to all questions asked in the sample papers. Besides this, the CBSE marking scheme is also helpful to know the answer writing skills.

The major features of the CBSE Marking Scheme are:

It mentions suggestive answers.

It suggests the right way of including the key concepts and keywords.

It reveals the step-wise marking scheme according to which candidates' answers will be checked in the board exam.

It showcases the right way to present your answers keeping them concise and informative.

Therefore, all the students who will appear in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam, should thoroughly analyse the CBSE marking scheme of each sample paper so that they can understand how to write appropriate answers in the board exam in order to obtain maximum marks.

Check below the subject-wise marking schemes along with the respective sample question papers for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021:

We have also compiled the detailed exam pattern for the major subjects of CBSE Class 10. Here we have discussed the details of the examination structure along with the question paper format and the unit-wise weightage to be followed in the upcoming CBSE Board Exam. Check the following links to know the same:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Examination Pattern 2021

CBSE Class 10 Science Examination Pattern 2021

Links to check the examination pattern for other subjects will be updated here shortly. Till then, keep visiting the CBSE section of Jagran Josh for other latest updates and important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021.

Important* CBSE Class 10 Best Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021