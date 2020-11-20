CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021 - Check Answers and Marks Allotment Pattern for Board Exam

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Hindi (Curse B) Sample Paper 2021 is an important resource to learn the right technique to write answers in the board exam. This marking scheme mentions the format suggested by the board for writing appropriate answers in the exam. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme should be thoroughly analysed to understand the following important points:

Use of key concepts and important key-words

Word limit to be followed in different types of answers

Format to be followed for writing an essay, letter, notice, advertisement, etc.

Marks assigned to different parts of an answer

Thus, CBSE marking scheme is not only helpful to learn the answers writing skills but also to understand the evaluation scheme to be followed during the checking of answer sheets. So, students should follow the instructions given in the CBSE marking Scheme and prepare for their board exam in accordance with the same.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Marking Scheme 2021:

Download complete marking scheme along with CBSE Hindi B sample paper from the following links:

