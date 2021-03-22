CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Sample Paper for Board Exam 2021 (With Answers Hints and Marking Scheme)

Get here the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2021 along with its marking scheme for free PDF download. This is the same sample paper that has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the upcoming board exam. CBSE has released this sample question paper according to the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 Hindi subject. Students should use this latest sample paper as an instructive tool to make the right strategy for their exam preparation.

Format of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2021 is as follows:

There are total 17 questions in the paper divided into two sections - A and B.

Section A (Q. No. 1 - 9) has all objective type questions. Each question has sub-parts.

Section B (Q. No. 10 - 17) has all subjective type questions based on Hindi textbooks. Internal choices are provided in all questions.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Question Paper 2021 below:

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links given below:

Students should solve this CBSE sample paper with the help of the latest NCERT Class 10 Hindi Book. They can easily attain answers to all the textbook based questions by reading the NCERT book thoroughly. This book is also important from the examination point of view since the CBSE exam papers are generally based on the NCERT books only. Jagran Josh provides here the latest edition of the NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Subject which you may access from the link given below:

