CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme of Sample Paper 2021 - Check Answer Hints and Marks Allotment Pattern

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021 is available here for PDF download. The board has released this marking scheme for students to know the correct format of answers and understand how marks will be allotted to different steps of an answer in the CBSE Board Exam 2021. Students must go through this latest CBSE Marking Scheme and take note of the following things:

Writing step-by-step solutions

Inclusion of important concepts and facts in answers

Keeping answers concise but informative

Criteria of step-wise marks allotment in board exam

In this way, analysing the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme will help you understand the right technique to write the perfect solutions in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021.

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme of Sample Paper 2021 is given below:

MARKING SCHEME SQP

MATHEMATICS (STANDARD)

2020-21

CLASS X

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2021

Download complete marking scheme along with CBSE Maths sample paper from the following links:

The format of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper in Board Exam 2021 will be somewhat different than that of the previous year. The question paper will not have any Multiple Choice Type Questions. However, there will be case-study based questions in Part A of the paper that will include objective type questions. Students must know the latest pattern of CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper which is necessary to make the right strategy and boost up the level of preparation for the exam. To check the examination pattern and question paper design for the Class 10 Maths Exam in detail, click on the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Examination Pattern for Board Exam 2021

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Study Material for Board Exam 2021