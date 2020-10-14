CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard Sample Question Paper 2021 (with Answers & Marking Scheme)

Check the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Sample Paper 2021 to know the latest exam pattern and the format of questions for the upcoming board exam. Plan your exam preparations according to the pattern suggested in the CBSE sample paper. Question papers in the CBSE board exams are generally set as per the format used in the latest sample papers. CBSE marking scheme for class 10 Standard Maths is also important to understand the step-wise marks allotment scheme that followed in the evaluation process. It also suggests the right way to include important points/keywords in your solutions. CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme are available here for free PDF download.

Class- X

Session- 2020-21

Subject- Mathematics -Standard

Sample Question Paper

General Instructions:

This question paper contains two parts A and B. Both Part A and Part B have internal choices.

Part – A:

It consists three sections- I and II. Section I has 16 questions of 1 mark each. Internal choice is provided in 5 questions. Section II has 4 questions on case study. Each case study has 5 case-based sub-parts. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of 5 sub-parts.

Part – B:

Question No 21 to 26 are Very short answer Type questions of 2 marks each. Question No 27 to 33 are Short Answer Type questions of 3 marks each Question No 34 to 36 are Long Answer Type questions of 5 marks each. Internal choice is provided in 2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and 1 question of 5 marks.

Part-A

Section-I

Section I has 16 questions of 1 mark each. Internal choice is provided in 5 questions.

1. If xy = 180 and HCF(x, y) = 3, then find the LCM(x, y).

OR

The decimal representation of 14587/(21 × 54) will terminate after how many decimal places?

2. If the sum of the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial 3x2 -kx+6 is 3, then find the value of k.

3. For what value of k, the pair of linear equations 3x+y=3 and 6x+ky=8 does not have a solution.

4. If 3 chairs and 1 table costs Rs. 1500 and 6 chairs and 1 table costs Rs.2400. Form linear equations to represent this situation.

5. Which term of the A.P. 27, 24, 21,…..is zero?

OR

In an Arithmetic Progression, if d= - 4, n=7,an=4, then find a.

6. For what values of k, the equation 9x2+6kx+4=0 has equal roots?

7. Find the roots of the equation x2+7x+10=0

OR

For what value(s) of ‘a’ quadratic equation 30ax2 − 6x + 1 = 0 has no real roots?

8. If PQ=28cm, then find the perimeter of ∆PLM.

9. If two tangents are inclined at 60˚ are drawn to a circle of radius 3cm then find length of each tangent.

OR

PQ is a tangent to a circle with centre O at point P. If ∆OPQ is an isosceles triangle, then find ∠OQP.

10. In the ∆ABC, D and E are points on side AB and AC respectively such that DE II BC. If AE=2cm, AD=3cm and BD=4.5cm, then find CE.

11. In the figure, if B1, B2, B3,…... and A1, A2, A3,….. have been marked at equal distances. In what ratio C divides AB?

12. 𝑆𝑖𝑛 𝐴 + 𝐶𝑜𝑠 𝐵 = 1, 𝐴 = 30° and B is an acute angle, then find the value of B.

13. If x=2sin2Ɵ and y=2cos2Ɵ+1, then find x+y.

14. In a circle of diameter 42cm,if an arc subtends an angle of 60˚ at the centre where π = 22/7, then what will be the length of arc.

15. 12 solid spheres of the same radii are made by melting a solid metallic cylinder of base diameter 2cm and height 16cm. Find the diameter of the each sphere.

16. Find the probability of getting a doublet in a throw of a pair of dice.

OR

Find the probability of getting a black queen when a card is drawn at random from a well-shuffled pack of 52 cards.

Section-II

Case study based questions are compulsory. Attempt any four sub parts of each question. Each subpart carries 1 mark.

17. Case Study based-1

SUN ROOM

The diagrams show the plans for a sun room. It will be built onto the wall of a house. The four walls of the sunroom are square clear glass panels. The roof is made using

Four clear glass panels, trapezium in shape, all the same size

One tinted glass panel, half a regular octagon in shape

(a) Refer to Top View

Find the mid-point of the segment joining the points J (6, 17) and I (9, 16).

(i) (33/2,15/2)

(ii) (3/2,1/2)

(iii)(15/2,33/2)

(iv) (1/2,3/2)

(b) Refer to Top View

The distance of the point P from the y-axis is

(i) 4

(ii) 15

(iii) 19

(iv) 25

(c) Refer to Front View

The distance between the points A and S is

(i) 4

(ii) 8

(iii)16

(iv)20

(d) Refer to Front View

Find the co-ordinates of the point which divides the line segment joining the points A and B in the ratio 1:3 internally.

(i) (8.5,2.0)

(ii) (2.0,9.5)

(iii) (3.0,7.5)

(iv) (2.0,8.5)

(e) Refer to Front View If a point (x,y) is equidistant from the Q(9,8) and S(17,8),then

(i) x+y=13

(ii) x-13=0

(iii) y-13=0

(iv)x-y=13

18. Case Study Based- 2

SCALE FACTOR AND SIMILARITY SCALE FACTOR

A scale drawing of an object is the same shape as the object but a different size.

The scale of a drawing is a comparison of the length used on a drawing to the length it represents. The scale is written as a ratio.

SIMILAR FIGURES

The ratio of two corresponding sides in similar figures is called the scale factor.

If one shape can become another using Resizing then the shapes are Similar.

Hence, two shapes are Similar when one can become the other after a resize, flip, slide or turn.

(a) A model of a boat is made on the scale of 1:4. The model is 120cm long. The full size of the boat has a width of 60cm. What is the width of the scale model?

(i) 20 cm

(ii) 25 cm

(iii) 15 cm

(iv)240 cm

(b) What will effect the similarity of any two polygons?

(i) They are flipped horizontally

(ii)They are dilated by a scale factor

(iii)They are translated down

(iv)They are not the mirror image of one another

(c) If two similar triangles have a scale factor of a: b. Which statement regarding the two triangles is true?

(i)The ratio of their perimeters is 3a : b

(ii)Their altitudes have a ratio a:b

(iii)Their medians have a ratio a/2 : b

(iv)Their angle bisectors have a ratio a2 : b2

(d) The shadow of a stick 5m long is 2m. At the same time the shadow of a tree 12.5m high is

(i)3m

(ii)3.5m

(iii)4.5m

(iv)5m

(e) Below you see a student's mathematical model of a farmhouse roof with measurements. The attic floor, ABCD in the model, is a square. The beams that support the roof are the edges of a rectangular prism, EFGHKLMN. E is the middle of AT, F is the middle of BT, G is the middle of CT, and H is the middle of DT. All the edges of the pyramid in the model have length of 12 m.

What is the length of EF, where EF is one of the horizontal edges of the block?

(i) 24m

(ii) 3m

(iii) 6m

(iv) 10m

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

