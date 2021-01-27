CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021 - Check the Best Study Plan to Follow in Last Three Months

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates 2020-2021 have been announced by the board. CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 will commence from 4th May 2021 and conclude on 10th June 2021. Now. these last three months before the exam are crucial for students. They can use these months to prepare well for their upcoming exams and pave the way for good scores. We are going to discuss here the CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Plan for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021. This study plan will give the class 10 students a clear target for the last three months before the CBSE Board Exam. Know the three months plan here to prepare for the exams in an easy and organised manner.

Learn the untouched topics in February:

In February month, students should concentrate on finishing the remaining chapters and topics of Maths. They should go through the revised CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2020-2021 to know the topics prescribed for the Board Exam 2021. In the revised syllabus, many topics have been removed. Therefore, students should be aware of the deleted portion of the syllabus that will not be tested in the board exam. Prepare all the units mentioned in the syllabus as they all are important from the exam point of view. Solve at least 2-3 problems related to each topic you read in the book. Do not miss the examples given in the Maths NCERT book.

Revise the whole syllabus in March:

Revision is extremely important to do well in your exam. It not only helps you to remember the facts, definitions, topics and methodologies that you had learned some time ago but also works the best in boosting up your confidence level. Go through all fifteen chapters of Class 10 Maths. Solve all the exercise questions given in the Class 10 Maths NCERT Book. Also, try to solve the NCERT Exemplar Problems. Be attentive while solving any question and take care of the steps involved in a solution. Solving different types of questions will give you a key insight into areas that you are good at, and others that require more attention. During revision, it’s better to focus more on the weaker topics to get good scores in your exam.

Practice more and more in April:

This is the month of strengthening your knowledge. Do not start with any new topic in this last month before the exam. The best thing will be to solve more and more previous years' question papers of CBSE Class 10 Maths. Remember, the material in the board exam paper will seem to be more advanced than what you have practiced in the textbook. Solving the old question papers is the best way to get familiarised with such advanced questions. Also, solve the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper to acquaint yourself with the format and number of questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021. All you have to do in the April months is to solve previous years' question papers and sample papers to assess your preparedness and increase your confidence for the exam.

