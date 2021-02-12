CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Check best study plan to score above 90% marks in exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Classes 10th and 12th. The board examinations for CBSE Class 10th will be conducted from 4th May 2021 to 7th June 2021. Thus, students have now three months left for their first board exam. They should use these three months to fine-tune their preparations by improving their weak areas. We have a few tips and suggestions for all class 10 students to help them utilise these 90 days before the exam in the most effective and productive way.

Follow Study, Revise and Practice as your 90 Days Plan

Study in February

Though most of the students would have finished with their syllabus still there may be some who are not done with their syllabus. Now is the time for such students when they should cover the remaining chapters or topics. All the students should prepare according to the revised CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021. Even all the class 10 students should go through the latest syllabus once to see if they have covered all the topics prescribed by the board. Then, study the topics which have blurred in your mind. Divide your time properly for all subjects. Allocate more time to those subjects which you find difficult.

Revise in March

Revision is very important before the exam. Without revising your course, you won't be able to recall the things at the time of examination. Revision helps to strengthen your knowledge. It helps you to remember the facts, topics, formulae and methodologies that you have covered some time ago. Revising the whole syllabus properly also helps in increasing your confidence and shedding out the stress related to exam preparations. Therefore, all the CBSE Class 10 students should revise their whole syllabus in the months of March to give an edge to their preparation level.

Practice in April

This is the last months before the exam which should be entirely devoted to the extensive practice of all the subjects (for which you will appear in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021). There are mainly five subjects in CBSE Class 10 - Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. Solve the previous years' question papers of all subjects, take mock tests and solve all the NCERT questions and NCERT exemplar problems. Practicing different types of questions will help you in self-assessment and make you confident for writing a perfect exam.

Thus, students should work really hard in these last three months to obtain good marks in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Get a plan to study each subject and stay organised with your exam preparations.

Keep yourself away from the common distractions like TV, mobile phones, social media, etc.

Stay calm and focused for the best results.

Seek help from your teachers, friends and elders when you have any doubt or are under stress.

Dear students, make sure that you follow these important tips for effective preparations so that you can score good marks in your CBSE 10 Board Exam 2021.

