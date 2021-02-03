CBSE Board Exam 2021 - Check Tips to Revise Class 10 Science Syllabus in Last Three Months

The CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021 will be held on 15th May (Saturday). Science is generally considered as one of the most popular subjects among students as it opens doors to the most desired streams - Medical and Engineering. Students tend to study hard to score good marks in this subject. Now, students have three months to revise the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus effectively. In these three months, they have to complete their remaining chapters/topics, revise everything and improve their weaker sections. We will discuss here the best study plan to be followed in the last three months (February, March and April) before the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021. Preparing for the exam according to this study plan will definitely help you score 90% marks in the exam.

Check below the best preparation plan for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021:

February 2021: Cover the remaining chapters/topics

Students should take February as the last month to complete their remaining syllabus. They should learn the untouched topics that are a part of the revised CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus. The syllabus also mentions the weightage each unit carries for the final exam. Students should make sure that they do leave anything in the units with high weighatge. At the same time, students should take care of the deleted portion of the syllabus. Do not prepare the topics that have been deleted from the syllabus for the upcoming Board Exam. Try to stick to the Class 10 Science NCERT book mainly before reading from any reference book. NCERT book will help to clear the concepts in a much easier way.

Those who have already finished with their syllabus can take the advantage of revising everything in February month.

March 2021: Revise everything you learnt

Revise each and every line you had learnt throughout the year. Go through your notes and assignments to leave nothing unread. Work out the examples and exercise questions given in the Science NCERT textbook. They should practice obtaining appropriate solutions to all types of questions given in the NCERT book. Do not miss to attempt the NCERT Exemplar Problems to give an edge to your preparation level. Such type of extensive revision is quite necessary for self-assessment and prepare well for the exam. Divide your time judiciously to revise all chapters of Science while studying other subjects as well.

April 2021: Solve question papers and sample papers

Solving previous years' question papers and sample papers is quite necessary to understand the trend followed in the board exam papers. This not only helps to strengthen your knowledge but also to prepare the topics and questions that have high chances of being asked in your upcoming board exam. Check the collection of past years' CBSE Class 10 Science Question Papers. Solve at least last 5 years' question papers to boost your confidence level. Also, solve CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Papers to practice some more questions that are important for the exam. Do not start any new topic in the month of April.

Thus, students should study hard in the last three months before the exam without even wasting a minute. These three months can be very crucial in deciding your result in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Do not miss - CBSE Class 10 Science Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021