CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reduced up to 30 percent of the syllabus of class 10 for the current academic session 2020-21. The board decided to cut down the syllabus to reduce the course burden for students in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The deleted portion is to be considered only for the purpose of the Annual Board Examination-2021.

You can check here the curriculum deduction details for all important subjects of CBSE Class 10.

CBSE curriculum for class 10 plays a very crucial role in designing the course structure. It helps students in planning their studies in an organised manner so that they are able to perform well in their first board examination. Thus, students must be aware of any kind of changes or alterations made to the syllabus. They should clearly know the names of topics and chapters deleted from the syllabus of all their subjects. At the same time, they should also check the revised syllabus of class 10 according to which the internal assessment and the year-end examination will be conducted. Link to check the revised curriculum is given below:

In order to excel in CBSE board exams, students are required to follow NCERT Textbooks prescribed by the board. These books form an essential part of the CBSE curriculum and are known for providing information in the simplest way. Though the CBSE syllabus has been reduced for the current academic session, the NCERT books will remain the same. Students just need to be attentive about the deleted topics which they need to ignore while reading from the NCERT textbooks.

