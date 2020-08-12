CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

Computer Application is a popular subject among the students of CBSE Class 10. Lakhs of students choose it as the sixth subject. It can be used to increase your overall score in case you get a lower score in any one of the three elective subjects - Science, Social Science and Mathematics. Therefore, students must study this subject with full attention.

In this article, we are presenting the list of topics of Class 10 Computer Science subject that have been deleted from the syllabus. All such topics will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the board examination. This deduction in the syllabus has been made only for the current academic year, i.e., 2020-2021. Students should make preparations keeping this deleted portion in mind so that they do not waste their time in reading the excluded or irrelevant content.

Check below the deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Syllabus for 2020-2021:

DEDUCTED PORTION COMPUTER APPLICATION Code - 165 Unit 4: Scratch or Python (Theory and Practical) Alternative 1: Scratch • Revision of the basics of Scratch • Sprite, tempo, variables, and events • Coordinates and conditionals • Drawing with iteration • Update variables repeatedly, iterative development, ask and answer blocks • Create games, animated images, stories and songs OR Alternative 2: Python • Revision of Python basics • Conditionals: if, if-else statements • Loops: for, while (e.g., sum of first 10 natural numbers) • Practice simple programs

We are also providing below the link to download the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Computer Application. With this syllabus, you will get to know the complete course structure and examination detail for the remaining part of the current academic session.

