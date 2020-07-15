Study at Home
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE has removed a major chunk of Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to cut it down by 30%. Check here the topics and chapters removed from the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21.

Jul 15, 2020 17:51 IST
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

In order to reduce the course burden on students amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to rationalise the syllabus by up to 30 percent for classes 9th to 12th. This alteration to the syllabus has been done only for the academic year 2020-21. The board has cut down the syllabus while retaining the core elements.

In this article, we will present to you the deleted portions of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus. Social Science subject comes with a huge syllabus due to which preparing this subject for examinations has generally been a stressful job for most of the students. But now as the board has deleted a big portion of the syllabus, students will be much relieved with the decreased syllabus. Students can check below all the topics and names of chapters which they need not prepare for the internal assessments and the board examination conducted in the current academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (087) - Deleted portion:

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD –II (HISTORY)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Recommended Portion for deletion

Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies NOTE- ANY ONE OUT OF THESE TWO CHAPTERS (CH-3/CH4)

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation

The chosen Chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests and not in Board Examination.

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World

Complete Chapter

UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – II (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Recommended Portion for deletion

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife

Complete Chapter

Chapter 3: Water Resources

Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination

Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources

Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination

UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Recommended Portion for deletion

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Complete Chapter

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Complete Chapter

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Complete Chapter

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

Complete Chapter

We are also sharing below the link to get the revised syllabus that includes all the details regarding internal assessment, project work, map work to be prepared for the Board examinations, etc. Students must thoroughly analyse this latest syllabus to prepare their study plans for the upcoming part of the academic session 2020-2021. Check the Social Science Syllabus below:

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021

Also, check the following resources by Jagran Josh that will help you study effectively al through this period of the pandemic when you all are unable to take advantage of the classroom teaching. Following these resources will surely help you perform well in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020-2021:

