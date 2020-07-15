CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

In order to reduce the course burden on students amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to rationalise the syllabus by up to 30 percent for classes 9th to 12th. This alteration to the syllabus has been done only for the academic year 2020-21. The board has cut down the syllabus while retaining the core elements.

In this article, we will present to you the deleted portions of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus. Social Science subject comes with a huge syllabus due to which preparing this subject for examinations has generally been a stressful job for most of the students. But now as the board has deleted a big portion of the syllabus, students will be much relieved with the decreased syllabus. Students can check below all the topics and names of chapters which they need not prepare for the internal assessments and the board examination conducted in the current academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (087) - Deleted portion:

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD –II (HISTORY) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Recommended Portion for deletion Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies NOTE- ANY ONE OUT OF THESE TWO CHAPTERS (CH-3/CH4) Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation The chosen Chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests and not in Board Examination. Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World Complete Chapter UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – II (GEOGRAPHY) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Recommended Portion for deletion Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Complete Chapter Chapter 3: Water Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Recommended Portion for deletion Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity Complete Chapter Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Complete Chapter Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements Complete Chapter Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy Complete Chapter

We are also sharing below the link to get the revised syllabus that includes all the details regarding internal assessment, project work, map work to be prepared for the Board examinations, etc. Students must thoroughly analyse this latest syllabus to prepare their study plans for the upcoming part of the academic session 2020-2021. Check the Social Science Syllabus below:

