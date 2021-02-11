CBSE Board Exam 2021 - Check 90 Days' Study Plan for Class 10 Social Science

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2021 will be conducted on 27th May 2021. This year the board exams have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Now, as students have almost three months left for the exam, they should have a proper plan for covering and revising the whole CBSE syllabus of class 10 Social Science. We have put up a study plan for the last three months before the exam that will be very helpful to study the full course and make effective preparations for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021. This study plan will keep you well-paced and organised with your exam preparations. You will have a clear idea about what to do in the three months - February, March and April. So, check the best study plan and follow the same to obtain high marks in your Social Science exam.

Study the untouched and unclear topics in February, 2021

In CBSE Class 10 Social Science, there is a huge syllabus to cover. You need to study all four divisions of the subject - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Therefore, many of the students would have left with some unread chapters or topics. Chances are also there that many topics would have been blurred in your mind. So, February is the month to read such stuff before you actually start with your exam preparations. Firstly, check the latest revised CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to clearly know which topics you have prepared and which one are still remaining. Also, take care of the deleted part of the syllabus to ignore reading the chapters/topics that have been excluded from the syllabus for the CBSE Board Exam 2021. For the board exam preparations, use the Class 10 Social Science NCERT book as the prime study material. You will get the apt and clear information in the NCERT Books only. Try to cover the difficult chapters first and then move to the easier ones. Approach your teachers if you are confused about what to study and what not.

Do extensive revision in March, 2021

If you really want to score high marks in your Social Science exam then revise all that you have learnt throughout the year. Reread all important definitions, events, dates and theories. Create a chart with important dates (for History) and places (for Geography) for frequent revision. Revise subject-wise. We suggest you start with the hardest subject first and then end up with the easiest one. Do not miss to attempt the NCERT Questions at the time of revision. This will help you to memorise the stuff and strengthen your knowledge. Do not waste your time on unnecessary activities like using cell phone, watching TV, playing sports, etc. At this point of time, you need to concentrate on your exam preparations and do well in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021.

Solve question papers, sample papers in April, 2021

April month should be entirely devoted to practice. Solve as many question papers of Class 10 Social Science as possible. Get here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Question Papers and the Sample Papers. Use these question papers and sample papers to assess your preparedness for the exam. Practice writing concise and appropriate answers to questions of different formats. Make yourself familiarised with the important questions, topics, concepts and prepare them well to increase your chances of scoring high in the exam. Try to solve few question papers by actually writing down the answers on a sheet. This will help you work on your writing techniques including speed and accuracy.

Thus, dear students, use these three months before the exam in the most active and effective way to give an edge to your exam preparations. Following the above mentioned study plan will definitely help you to secure high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2021.

Do not miss - CBSE Class 10 Social Science Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021