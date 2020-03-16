CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers (2010-2020)

CBSE class 10 Social Science sample papers of current and previous academic sessions are provided here. You will get here the sample papers released by CBSE for the examination years 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2011and 2010. Solving all these sample papers will help you know the format of question paper for upcoming board examination and get an idea about the topics and concepts from which questions may be asked in the exam. Remember! Questions in CBSE sample papers are prepared by experienced teachers and educators selected by CBSE itself, so all these sample papers form a very useful resource of important questions to practice for CBSE Examinations.

Students may download the CBSE sample papers for class 10 Social Science from the links given below and practice the same to obtain desired results in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Given below are the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers:

Examination Year Sample Paper Link CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2020 View/Download

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2019 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2018 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2017 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2016 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2013 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2011 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample paper 2010 View/Download

Note: For question paper format for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, students must refer the latest sample paper only. However, previous years' sample papers are best to practice the questions/problems of different formats.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Design for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper will have 35 questions in all totalling to 80 marks.

Questions from serial number 1 to 20 will be objective type questions with each carrying one mark.

Questions from serial number 21 to 28 will be short answer type questions with each carrying 3 marks. Answer of these questions should not exceed 80 words each.

Questions from serial number 29 to 34 will be long answer type questions with each carrying 5 marks. Answer of these questions should not exceed 120 words each.

Question number 35 will be a map question of 6 marks with two parts - 35 a. from History (2 marks) and 35b. from Geography (4 marks)

There will be no overall choice in the paper. However, internal choices will be provided for some questions.

Solve CBSE Sample Papers to Perform Well in Board Exams

In order to achieve success in any exam, practice is considered to be the most essential key. CBSE sample papers as prepared by the examination experts, serve as a question bank for students.

By practicing with the CBSE sample papers, you may get a reality check of your preparation status.

You can identify the sections where it took more time or where you got stuck.

Knowing your strengths and weak areas you will be able to adopt a focused approach to make an effective preparation.

CBSE Sample Papers give a Preview of the Board Exam Question Papers

The Board examination question papers are based on the design and blueprint of the sample question papers published by the CBSE in terms of the type and number of questions, allotment of marks for different units/lessons, internal choices and distribution of questions to test knowledge, understanding, application and skills. Therefore, CBSE sample papers serve as the best source to get an idea of the test beforehand.

Therefore, students must go through the latest sample paper to acquaint with the question paper design and the type of questions to be asked in the board exam 2020.

