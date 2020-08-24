CBSE Class 10 Home Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21: Check here the deleted portion of the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus. This deleted syllabus is only for the purpose of assessment of students in the current academic session. Knowing the list of deleted topics will help you ignore the study of such topics that are not prescribed in the latest CBSE syllabus for the Class 10 Board Exam 2021. Thus, you will be able to make quick and effective preparations for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science (064) - Deleted portion:

UNIT TOPIC DELETED Unit I: Human growth &development II Problems of adolescents Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy and Money Family Income Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education Consumer Education Unit VI: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel Readymade Garments

You can also get the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Home Science from the link provided below. With the latest and revised syllabus, you will get to know the details of the course structure and assessment scheme to be followed in the current academic session. So, it becomes quite essential that you thoroughly analyse this latest syllabus to prepare your study plans for the upcoming part of the academic session 2020-2021.

