CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2020: Check Topics Removed from Syllabus for 2020-21

The Central Board of Secondary recently released the revised syllabus for all subjects of class 10. Board has deleted some portion of the syllabus for the ease of students who will be taking their CBSE Board Exam next year. Due to COVID-19, almost the first four months of this session have already passed in passive learning through self-study, online assignments, or online classes. So, to compensate for the loss of this study period and taking care of the learning outcomes so that the core concepts can be retained for students, CBSE announced a major syllabus reduction for the academic year 2020-21.

In this article, we are providing a list of the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics topics that are deleted from the original syllabus. We have collated the chapter-wise topics which students need not prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2020. By knowing the deleted portion of the Maths syllabus, students directly focus on those that are prescribed in the revised syllabus of class 10 Maths. This will help them in carrying out productive study sessions in the remaining part of the current academic year.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (041) - Deleted portion:

UNIT I-NUMBER SYSTEMS Chapter Topics REAL NUMBERS Euclid’s division lemma UNIT II-ALGEBRA Chapter Topics POLYNOMIALS Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES cross multiplication method QUADRATIC EQUATIONS Situational problems based on equations reducible to quadratic equations ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS Application in solving daily life problems based on sum to n terms UNIT III-COORDINATE GEOMETRY Chapter Topics COORDINATE GEOMETRY Area of a triangle UNIT IV-GEOMETRY Chapter Topics TRIANGLES Proof of the following theorems are deleted · The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides. · In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sumof the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle. CIRCLES No Deletion CONSTRUCTIONS Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle. UNIT V- TRIGONOMETRY Chapter Topics INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY Motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES No deletion UNIT VI-MENSURATION AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES Problems on central angle of 120° SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES Frustum of a cone UNIT VI-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY Chapter Topics STATISTICS · Step deviation Method for finding the mean · Cumulative Frequency graph PROBABILITY No deletion

