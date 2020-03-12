CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020 for which the board exam was conducted today is available here. Question papers of Standard Maths and Basic Maths are provided here for download in PDF. CBSE conducted the class 10 Maths exam between 10:30 AM and 01:30 PM. We are providing here the original question paper of Maths. With this question paper, one can check the level of questions which were put under the new format this year.

CBSE Class 10 Maths paper was moderately tough for the students with Standard Maths while for those with Basic Maths, it was an easy paper. You can also check the analysis and review of the today’s CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper from the link provided below. You can also watch the students reaction in the live video. Check the link below:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper 2020

General Instructions to be followed in the Class 10 Maths paper are:

(i) All the questions are compulsory.

(ii) The question paper consists of 40 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C, and D.

(iii) Section A comprises of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Section B comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Section C comprises of 8 questions of 3 marks each. Section D comprises of 6 questions of 4 marks each.

(iv) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 1 mark each, two questions of 2 marks each, three questions of 3 marks each, and three questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.

A screenshot of the original CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Paper 2020 is shown below:

Download the complete paper in PDF from the link provided below:

Screenshot of the Basic Maths Paper of Class 10 Board Exam 2020 is shown below:





Download the complete paper in PDF from the link provided below:

