CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics Question Paper 2020

Check here the CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics Question Paper of the board examination 2020. This paper can be useful for the candidates whose exam got cancelled in few parts of Delhi and also for those who will take their board examinations in the year 2021. Question paper is available here for download in PDF format. You can also watch here the live video to know students' reactions about the difficulty level of their Maths paper. Analysis of the paper can also be checked from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2020 Analysis, Review and Student Feedback - Watch Video

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Question Paper 2020 is provided below:

Mathematics Basic

Time allowed: 3 hours Maximum marks: 80

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) This question paper comprises four sections- A, B, C and D. This question paper carries 40 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A: Q. No. 1 to 20 comprises of 20 questions of one mark each.

(iii) Section B: Q. No. 21 to 26 comprises of 6 questions of two marks each.

(iv) Section C: Q. No. 27 to 34 comprises of 8 questions of three marks each.

(v) Section D: Q. No. 35 to 40 comprises of 6 questions of four marks each.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of one mark each, 2 questions of two marks each, 3 questions of three marks each ad 3 questions of four marks each. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(viii) Use of calculators is not permitted.

Section - A

Q. No. 1to 10 are multiple choice questions. select the correct option.

1. The graph of a polynomial is shown in Fig. 1, then the number of its zeroes is

(a) 3

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 4

2. 225 can be expressed as

(a) 5 x 32

(b) 52 x 3

(c) 52 x 32

(d) 53 x 3

3. The probability that a number selected at random from the numbers 1, 2, 3, ...., 15 is a multiple of 4 is

(a) 4/15

(b) 2/15

(c) 1/15

(d) 1/5

(a) an integer

(b) a rational number

(c) an irrational number

(d) a natural number

5. The median and mode respectively of a frequency distribution are 26 and 29. Then its mean is

(a) 27.5

(b) 24.5

(c) 28.4

(d) 25.8

.

.

.

Download the complete question paper from below:

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Question Paper of All Subjects of Board Exam 2020