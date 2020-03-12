CBSE 10th Maths Board Exam 2020 (Basic & Standard): Check Paper Analysis, Review, Student Feedback, Latest Updates

CBSE Class 10 students appeared for their Maths paper today. Different question papers were given to the students who had chosen Basic or Standard Maths. This is for the first time that board organised the Maths exam with two options, one being the easy paper and other with current difficulty level. Exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM.

We at Jagran Josh are providing you the complete analysis and review of today’s CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper. A team of Jagran Josh was present outside a CBSE designated examination centre to collect the students’ feedback and discuss the difficulty level of the paper. A live video will also be made available here shortly in which you can see students’ reaction on their Maths Paper 2020.

Check the Format of CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020:

Format of the question papers of both Standard Maths and Basic Maths was the same for today’s board exam. Question paper consisted of 40 questions for total 80 marks. All these questions were arranged into four sections according to the following pattern:

Section Total Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks Section A: Objective Type Questions 20 1 20 × 1 = 20 Section B: Short Answer Type Questions - I 6 2 6 × 2= 12 Section C: Short Answer Type Questions - II 8 3 8 × 3 = 24 Section D: Long Answer Type Questions 6 4 6 × 4 = 24 Total 80 Marks

The format used in today’s Maths papers was almost similar to that followed in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Paper 2020: Students' reaction after the exam

We asked students a few general queries about their today’s Maths papers. Students’ response to our questions is mentioned below:

Difficulty level of the paper: Most of the students said the paper was of moderate difficulty level.

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Paper 2020: Students' reaction after the exam

Students with Basic Maths looked quite happy with their paper. Most of the students said the paper was very easy and was entirely based on the Class 10 Maths NCERT Book. They were also happy with the Board’s decision to introduce the concept of easy paper as it will help them to increase their overall percentage in their CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Important modification in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020

The major modification made to the Mathematics in Class 10 was introduction of two options for students. CBSE eased the students by allowing them to choose the option of writing the easy or standard paper in their Maths Board Exam. Students who do not want to study Mathematics in the higher classes were allowed to choose Basic Mathematics while those who want to pursue this subject in their further studies were allowed to take the Standard Mathematics.

Next change introduced by the board is in the pattern of Maths Paper with inclusion of more number of objective type questions than were asked in the previous years. This year, 25% of the questions in the paper were objective type. These questions included MCQs, Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type questions.

Another change in the format of question paper is the increased number of questions. The total number of questions for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2020 has been increased from 30 to 40.

Likewise the previous year, question paper had more internal choices between questions of all sections.

