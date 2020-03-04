CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020: Check Paper Analysis, Review & Students’ Reaction - Watch Live Video

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science papers today from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. Question papers were distributed at 10:15 AM and students were asked to read the paper thoroughly in this reading time before the exam. Science is considered the most important and one of the toughest subjects in class 10.

We at Jagran Josh are bringing here all latest updates, analysis and review of the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper conducted today. Our team present outside a CBSE Examination Centre, contacted some class 10 students to know their reaction on the difficulty level of the paper.

You can also watch here student feedback on CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020 in Live Video.

Format followed in CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020

For CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, the pattern of the Science question paper is revised with inclusion of many objective type questions and an increase in the total number of questions from 27 to 30.

The structure of the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper was as follows:

The question paper had a total of thirty questions divided into three sections; A, B, and C.

Section A had 14 objective type questions consisting of MCQs, short answer type questions and assertion-reason type questions. Each question will be of 1 mark.

Section B had 10 very short answer type questions with each carrying 3 marks.

Section C had 6 long answer type questions with each carrying 5 marks.

Question paper carried a total of 80 marks.

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020: What was students' reaction after the exam?

Check the feedback shared by Class 10 students below:

Difficulty level of question paper: Some students said easy while some others called it a difficult paper. Toughest section: Most of the students found the Section B of 3 markers to be the toughest of all. Most time-consuming section: Students said Sections B & C were more time taking. Questions repeated from previous year papers (if any): Students claimed 4-5 questions were repeated from last years. Any question out of syllabus: No question in the paper was out of syllabus. Expected marks (out of 80): Average range of expected marks by students is 60-70 Marks.

This year, CBSE has made some prominent changes in the pattern of Class 10 Science question papers. These changes as observed in today’s paper are as follows:

More number of objective type questions in paper: Number of objective type questions in CBSE Class 10 Science paper was increased in comparison to the previous years. Thus, students were required to write less subjective type questions which could be a plus point in time management during the paper.

Different format used for one mark questions: The one mark questions in section a of Science paper included some assertion-reason type questions or question base on visual observation, etc. This was to test students’ analytical and comprehensive skills.

Number of questions increased in paper: Total questions in CBSE Class 10 Science paper were increased from 27 to 30. However, the total number of 3 mark and 5 mark questions remained the same.

Expert Review on CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020:

Overall, CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020 was of moderate difficulty level with few twisted questions. Nothing came out of syllabus. Only problem we could find is that questions were put in a little confusing language for students of 10th standard. However, students who had revised the complete study material well would be able to complete the paper in time and can expect high score.

