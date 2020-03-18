CBSE conducted the Class 10th Social Science Board Examination today. We are providing here the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2020. Question paper can be downloaded in PDF format from the direct link provided below in this article. We are also providing here the analysis and review of the today’s CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper. We also collected student feedback about the difficulty level of their paper. You can check the paper analysis and students’ reaction from the link provided below:

CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis & Students’ Reaction- Check Latest Updates!

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020:

General Instructions:

i. The question paper has 35questions in all.

ii. Marks are indicated against each question.

iii. Questions from serial number 1to 20 are objective type questions. Each question carries one mark. Answer them as instructed.

iv. Questions from serial number 21to 28 are 3 marks questions. Answer of these questions should not exceed 80 words each.

v. Questions from serial number 29 to 34 are 5 marks questions. Answer of these questions should not exceed 120 words each.

vi. Question number 35 is a map question of 6 marks with two parts - 35a from History (2 marks) and 35b from Geography (4 marks)

vii. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80

Screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020 is shown below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020





CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020

Complete question paper can be accessed from the following link:

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Questions Paper 2020