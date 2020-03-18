CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020: Check Paper Analysis, Review and Students’ Reaction - Check latest updates

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Today was the Social Science paper of class 10 students. This was the last paper in the series of important subjects in class 10. Paper was conducted from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper analysis and review. A team of Jagran Josh talked to the class 10 students to collect their feedback about the difficulty level of the today’s paper. You will get know the students’ reaction here. Question paper of today’s CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020 is also provided in the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Download Question Paper in PDF (Original)

Before knowing the students’ reaction, let us first take a quick glance of the pattern of today’s CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern 2020

The question paper of class 10 Social Science consisted of total 35 questions. All these questions were divided into four sections; A, B, C and D. These sections were formatted as follows:

Section A: Question number 1 to 20 were objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Question number 1 to 20 were objective type questions carrying 1 mark each. Section B: Question number 21 to 28 were short answer type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Question number 21 to 28 were short answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. Section C: Question number 29 to 34 were long answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. Question number 35 in this section was based on map work. It carried 6 marks

All the questions in the paper were necessary. There was no overall choice given in the paper. However, internal choices were provided in 5 questions of Section A, 4 questions of Section B and 2 questions of Section C.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Student feedback and review of the paper

Some the major points from the feedback shared by Class 10 students are:

Most of the students said that the difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate .

of the paper was . It was a a little lengthy paper . 5 mark questions took some time to answer.

. 5 mark questions took some time to answer. MCQs and Match the Column type questions were a little tricky .

and type questions were . Pattern of the paper was entirely same as that of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2020 .

was entirely that of the . All the questions were based on the Class 10 Social Science NCERT Book.

were the Class 10 Book. Nothing in the paper was asked out of Class 10 Social Science Syllabus .

in the paper was asked . Question based on map work was very easy .

was . Mostly students are expecting 65+ marks (out of 80 marks).

So if we talk about the general reaction, most of the students found the paper easy and scoring as well.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper 2020: Examination experts call it an easy and balanced paper

According to experts, today’s Class 10 Social Science paper was easy. Social Science paper includes mostly subjective type questions which require more of writing the facts and explanations. Due to this, students often go lack of time and the same would have happened in the today’s paper. It just requires good time management and writing speed. Otherwise, all the questions were based on familiar topics from NCERT. So, students who would have studied NCERT book thoroughly and revised all important topics and concepts, would be able to complete their paper correctly.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 will be concluded on 20th March with the papers of Information & Communication Technology and Computer Applications. All important resources required for the preparation of these two papers will be provided on Jagran Josh. So, keep vising the sight for all new articles and updates.

Check some important articles regarding the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2020:

CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020: Questions that got students into trouble

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF, Watch Students' Reaction

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF, Watch Students' Reaction

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF, Watch Students' Reaction

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF, Watch Students' Reaction