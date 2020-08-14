CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020

Get here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme of Board Question Paper 2020. This marking scheme is really helpful to know the correct answers to all questions asked in the exam paper and also to understand the criteria of marks distribution across different questions. CBSE examiners evaluated the Social Science answer sheets of Class 10 Board Exam 2020 according to the answer hints/value points mentioned in this marking scheme. All the CBSE class 10 students who will take their board exam in 2021 can refer to this marking scheme to understand the evaluation process and prepare to write their exam appropriately. Check below the marking scheme of all sets of social Science question paper that were distributed in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Secondary School Examination (March- 2020)

Social Science (087)

Marking Scheme 32/1/1

Q. No. EXPECTED ANSWERS/VALUE POINTS SECTION-A PAGE NO. MARKS 1. A/French Revolution H(5) 1 2. Inland Emigration Act of 1859: Plantation workers were not permitted to leave the tea gardens without Permission. H(60) 1 3. Vernacular Press Act: It provided the government with extensive rights to censor reports and editorials in the Vernaculars press. OR Gulamgiri by Jyotiba Phule. It was written against injustice of the caste system. H(175) H(174) 1 1 4. Veto: It is the power to unilaterally stop any bill. OR Carding: It is a process in which fibers such as cotton or wool are prepared prior to spinning. H(99) H(106) 1 1 5. Japan OR Bible H(154) H(157) 1 1

You can check and download the full marking scheme from the links provided below:

