CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 students, under the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2020, wrote their Maths paper today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Maths exam today from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. Exam for Standard Maths and Basic Maths was conducted simultaneously. Here we are providing you the question paper of CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths. Question paper is available here in PDF. We have also prepared the paper analysis and collected student feedback about the Class 10 Standard Maths Paper 2020 which can be checked from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2020 Analysis, Review and Students’ Reaction – Watch Video

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2020 below:

Section - A

Q. No. 1 to 10 are multiple choice type questions of 1 mark each. Select the correct option.

1. If one of the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial x2 + 3x + k is 2, then the value of k is

(a) 10

(b) −10

(c) −7

(d) −2

2. The total number of factors of a prime number is

(a) 1

(b) 0

(c) 2

(d) 3

3. The quadratic polynomial, the sum of whose zeroes is −5 and their product is 6, is

(a) x2 + 5x + 6

(b) x2 − 5x + 6

(c) x2 − 5x − 6

(d) −x2 + 5x + 6

4. The value of k for which the system of equations x+ y – 4 = 0 and 2x + ky = 3, has no solution, is

(a) −2

(b) ≠2

(c) 3

(d) 2

Download the complete paper from the following link: