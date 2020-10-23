CBSE Class 10 Maths Examination Pattern 2021 - Check Format of Paper, Chapter-Wise Weightage and Blueprint

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 is expected to start from the month of February without any delay in the dates. The board is chalking out a strategy to conduct exams on time while maintaining social distancing and taking all necessary precautions to keep it safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, students should gear up for taking one of the most important exams, i.e., the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam. Here, we are going to discuss the latest pattern of examination for Class 10 Maths. You will know here the expected format of the paper for the Maths Board Exam. The pattern will be discussed here for both the papers - Maths Basic and Maths Standard. We will also provide you other important details with the help of which you will be able to make preparation for the exam in an organised manner. This will, in turn, increase your chances of scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021.

Chapter-wise wieghtage to be followed in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021 is as follows:

Unit Marks I. NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II. ALGEBRA 20 III. COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV. GEOMETRY 15 V. TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI. MENSURATION 10 VII. STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

The above weightage distribution will be applicable for both Maths Standard and Maths Basic papers. The format of the question paper will also remain the same for both the options.

The Question Paper Format for Maths Standard and Maths Basic will be as follows:

(i) There will be a total of 36 questions divided into two parts A and B.

(ii) Both Part A and Part B will have internal choices.

(iii) Part - A will consist of two sections- I and II.

Section I will have has 16 questions of 1 mark each. Internal choice will be provided in 5 questions.

Section II will have 4 questions based on case study. Each case study will have 5 case-based sub-parts. The candidate will be required to attempt any 4 out of 5 sub-parts.

(iv) Part - B will include 7 questions from number 21 to number 36.

Question No 21 to 26 will be Very short answer Type questions of 2 marks each.

Question No 27 to 33 will be Short Answer Type questions of 3 marks each

Question No 34 to 36 will be Long Answer Type questions of 5 marks each.

Internal choice will be provided in 2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and 1 question of 5 marks.

Important Note*

This year CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper will not have any Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs). The case study based question in Section II of Part A will be new for students. So, they should thoroughly understand the theme of such questions and learn the right skills to obtain correct answers for them.

To check the format of the paper in detail and understand the format according to which different questions will be asked in the paper, check the latest CBSE sample papers of Maths. The board exam paper will be based on the format of the sample paper only. Download the new sample papers from the following link:

Students with Maths Standard or Maths Basic options should have a clear idea of the type and difficulty level of their choice of paper. For this, they should thoroughly analyse the relevant sample paper and make preparations for their exam in accordance with the same. This is the best time to peep into each and every detail related to the board examination so that you don't have to panic at the last moment.

