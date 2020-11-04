CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021 - Check Suggested Answers and Step-Wise Marks Distribution

CBSE has released the sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Basic Maths Board Exam 2021. CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Marking Scheme is helpful to know the answers and suggested steps of solutions for all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2021. With the help of these answer hints, students can learn the right method to proceed a solution and attain the correct answer for any question asked in the exam. In addition to this, the CBSE marking scheme also mentions the criteria of marks allotment across different answers according to which students' answer sheets will be evaluated during the CBSE evaluation process.

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Marking Scheme of Sample Paper 2021 is given below:

CBSE Class 10 students who have opted for Maths Basic option to write a considerably easy paper in the Board Exam 2021 should know the format of the paper. Knowing the level of the exam, types, and the number of questions, marking scheme, and other relevant information will help in planning the exam preparation in the right way. We have discussed the pattern of CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2021 in detail to make you familiar with all the necessary elements knowing which you will be able to prepare for your exam easily and effectively thereby increasing your chances of scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Exam 2021. To check the examination pattern and question paper design for the Class 10 Maths exam in detail, click on the following link:

