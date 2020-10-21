CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2021 (with Marking Scheme) - Download in PDF

CBSE sample papers of class 10 Maths Standard and Maths Basic are released on the official website of the board. The board has released these new sample papers along with the respective marking schemes for the Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The sample papers are according to the reduced CBSE syllabus for class 10 Mathematics. Therefore, all the class 10 students should take full advantage of the CBSE sample papers to strategise their exam preparations. They should clearly understand the format of the question paper so that they can prepare according to the same and write their exam confidently. Students should also check the marking scheme to understand how to write proper answers according to the step-wise marks distribution scheme. Thus, the CBSE Class 10 Maths sample papers and marking scheme form the most helpful resource to make preparations for the board exam in the right way.

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Papers and Marking Scheme in PDF from the links mentioned in the following table:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced Maths Basic and Maths Standard options for class 10 students from the last year. Students who want to pursue Maths as a subject in their higher classes can opt for Maths Standard whereas those who dot want to study Maths in future can take Maths Basic. The difference in the two versions of Maths paper will be such that the Maths Standard paper will be of little higher difficulty level and the Basic paper will be comparatively easier. The new CBSE Maths Sample Papers 2021 are very useful to understand what type of questions will be asked in the board exam. Students should thoroughly practice with the relevant sample paper to check their preparedness for their exam (Basic or Standard Maths) and boost their confidence level.

