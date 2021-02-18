CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021 - Check Most Effective Exam Preparation Tips to Follow in Last Three Months

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English Exam on May 6, 2021. This year the board will conduct the examination for English Language and Literature only. There will be no paper of English Communicative. We are presenting here a plan to prepare for the English Language and Literature paper in the last three months before the exam. This plan will help you study in an organised manner and remove the pressure of board exam preparations.

Read all the chapters and poems in February

In Class 10 English Paper 2021, questions from the literature will be asked for 30-40 marks. You will have objective questions based on extracts from prose and poetry. Subjective type questions will also be asked from First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. You may score good marks in these questions by a sincere and thorough reading of the chapters of the class 10 English textbooks. Therefore, in February months, read every chapter and poem at least once with full concentration and answer all the questions given at the end of the chapter/poem. Learn the names of various authors and characters. Avoid reading the chapters that have been excluded from the CBSE Class 10 English Revised Syllabus. The deleted portion of the syllabus will not be assessed in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. Read NCERT books regularly.

Work on your writing skills and grammar in March

Both grammar and writing parts will be of total 20 marks in the CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2021. So, in the month of March, prepare well for these two sections by practicing several questions from previous years' question papers and sample papers. For questions given in the writing section like letter and paragraph writing, you should work on your thinking and presentation skills. Learn the right format in which you may express your ideas and thoughts. For this, go through sample letters and also articles from Class 10 English books. To do well in the grammar section, the only trick is to practice more. Revise the basic rules. Attempt as many questions as possible.

Check CBSE Class 10 English Letter Writing Format, Topics & Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2021

Practice with old question papers and sample papers in April

Keep this month to solve different types of questions given in the previous years' question papers and sample papers. Try to solve at least one question paper in a day. It would be good if you attempt the long answer type questions by writing them down. This will help you improve your speed and accuracy. Answer the questions based on unseen passages by carefully reading each line of the passage. Solve the latest sample paper also to know the format of questions and practice various questions of similar formats. Prepare yourself to attempt questions based on visuals. It requires having an attentive ad alert mind to answer such questions. Prepare all important textbook based questions from previous years' papers.

To score well in the English exam, you need to practice a lot besides memorizing the questions from textbooks - First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. With little extra effort and hard work, you can easily score 90+ marks in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021.

Do not miss - CBSE Class 10 English Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021