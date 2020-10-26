CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Sample Question Paper 2021 (with Answer Hints & Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 English - Language and Literature Sample Paper is released along with its marking scheme for the Board Exam 2021. This sample paper is the one and only source to know and understand the format of the CBSE Class 10 English question paper. Students can check the format of the questions given in the sample paper and practice with the similar type of questions to obtain high scores in the exam. The CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme 2021 is also quite helpful to understand the right format according to which answers must be written in the exam paper to secure maximum marks. The marking scheme is also useful to understand the step-by-step marks allotment under the evaluations process. CBSE Class 10 English - Language and Literature Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme are available here for free PDF download.

Format of the CBSE Class 10 English - Language and Literature Sample Paper 2021 is as mentioned below :

(i) The sample question paper is of total 80 marks.

(ii) It needs to be completed in 3 hours.

(iii) This paper is divided into two parts: A and B.

Part A (40 marks) - Includes objective type questions based on unseen passages, extracts from the literature textbooks and grammar.

- Includes based on unseen passages, extracts from the literature textbooks and grammar. Part B (40 marks) - includes subjective type questions based on unseen writing skills and literature textbooks (FIRST FLIGHT and FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET).

Part A (40 Marks)

READING (20 marks)

1. Read the passage given below.

The choices we make on a daily basis—wearing a seatbelt, lifting heavy objects correctly or purposely staying out of any dangerous situation—can either ensure our safety or bring about potentially harmful circumstances.

You and I need to make a decision that we are going to get our lives in order. Exercising self-control, self-discipline and establishing boundaries and borders in our lives are some of the most important things we can do. A life without discipline is one that’s filled with carelessness.

We can think it’s kind of exciting to live life on the edge. We like the image of “Yeah! That’s me! Living on the edge! Woo-hoo!” It’s become a popular way to look at life. But if you see, even highways have lines, which provide margins for our safety while we’re driving. If we go over one side, we’ll go into the ditch. If we cross over the line in the middle, we could get killed. And we like those lines because they help to keep us safe.

Sometimes we don’t even realize how lines help to keep us safe. I’m not proud of this, but for the first 20 years of my life at work, I ignored my limits. I felt horrible, physically, most of the time. I used to tell myself “I know I have limits and that I’ve reached them, but I’m going to ignore them and see if or how long I can get by with it.” I ran to doctors, trying to make myself feel better through pills, vitamins, natural stuff and anything I could get my hands on. Some of the doctors would tell me, “It’s just stress.” That just made me mad. I thought stress meant you don’t like what you do or can’t handle life, and I love what I do. But I kept pushing myself, traveling, doing speaking engagements and so on— simply exhausting myself.

Finally, I understood I was living an unsustainable life and needed to make some changes in my outlook and lifestyle.

You and I don’t have to be like everyone else or keep up with anyone else. Each of us needs to be exactly the way we are, and we don’t have to apologize for it. We’re not all alike and we need to find a comfort zone in which we can enjoy our lives instead of making ourselves sick with an overload of stress and pressure.

On the basis of your understanding of the passage, answer ANY TEN questions from the twelve that follow.

i. The reason why living on the edge has become popular, is because of the

a) constant need for something different.

b) population being much younger.

c) exhausting effort to make changes.

d) strong tendency to stay within our limits.

ii. Choose the option that best captures the central idea of the passage from the given quotes.

a) Option (1)

b) Option (2)

c) Option (3)

d) Option (4)

iii. Which of the characteristics are apt about the writer in the following context: “I know I have limits and that I’ve reached them, but I’m going to ignore them and see if or how long I can get by with it.”?

1. negligent

2. indecisive

3. spontaneous

4. reckless

5. purposeless

6. patient

a) 2 and 5

b) 3 and 6

c) 1 and 4

d) 2 and 3

iv. Which of the following will be the most appropriate title for the passage?

a) Much too soon

b) Enough is enough

c) How much is too much?

d) Have enough to do?

v. The phrase “potentially harmful circumstances” refers to circumstances that can

(a) certainly be dangerous.

(b) be fairly dangerous.

(c) be possibly dangerous.

(d) seldom be dangerous.

vi. Select the option that makes the correct use of “unsustainable”, as used in the passage, to fill in the blank space.

a) In the long run, the ______ officials followed emergency procedures.

b) Emergency procedures were _______ by the officials.

c) Officials reported an ________ set of events during the emergency.

d) Officials admit that the emergency system is _______ in the longer run.

vii. The author attempts to __________________ the readers through this write-up.

a) rebuke

b) question

c) offer aid to

d) offer advice to

viii. The author uses colloquial words such as “yeah” and “Woo-hoo!”. Which of the following is NOT a colloquial word?

a) hooked

b) guy

c) stuff

d) stress

ix. What does the author mean when he says, “to get our lives in order”?

a) To resume our lives.

b) To organize our lives.

c) To rebuild our lives.

d) To control our lives.

x. Choose the option that correctly states the two meanings of ‘outlook’, as used in the passage.

1. A person’s evaluation of life

2. A person’s experiences in life

3. A person’s point of view towards life

4. A person’s regrets in life

5. A person’s general attitude to life

a) (1) and (4)

b) (2) and (3)

c) (3) and (5)

d) (4) and (5)

xi. The author explains the importance of discipline and boundaries in our lives using the example of

a) road accidents.

b) traffic rules.

c) lines on the highway.

d) safe driving.

xii. What is the message conveyed in the last paragraph of the passage?

a) Love what you do.

b) Love yourself to love others.

c) Be the best version of yourself.

d) Be yourself.

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

