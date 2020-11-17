CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme of Sample Question Paper 2021 - Check Answers Hints and Marks Distribution Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021 is available here for download in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released this marking scheme to help students understand the format for answering questions in the board exam so as to secure maximum marks. With the help of this marking scheme, students can also know the scheme according to which marks will be assigned to their answers during the checking of their answer sheets.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 English sample paper 2021 and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2021:

1. i. The reason why living on the edge has become popular, is because of the

a) constant need for something different.

b) population being much younger.

c) exhausting effort to make changes.

d) strong tendency to stay within our limits.

Answer:

(a) constant need for something different

ii. Choose the option that best captures the central idea of the passage from the given quotes.

a) Option (1)

b) Option (2)

c) Option (3)

d) Option (4)

Answer:

(d) Option (4)

iii. Which of the characteristics are apt about the writer in the following context: “I know I have limits and that I’ve reached them, but I’m going to ignore them and see if or how long I can get by with it.”?

1. negligent

2. indecisive

3. spontaneous

4. reckless

5. purposeless

6. patient

a) 2 and 5

b) 3 and 6

c) 1 and 4

d) 2 and 3

Answer:

(c) 1 and 4

iv. Which of the following will be the most appropriate title for the passage?

a) Much too soon

b) Enough is enough

c) How much is too much?

d) Have enough to do?

Answer:

(c) How much is too much?

v. The phrase “potentially harmful circumstances” refers to circumstances that can

(a) certainly be dangerous.

(b) be fairly dangerous.

(c) be possibly dangerous.

(d) seldom be dangerous.

Answer:

(c) be possibly dangerous

vi. Select the option that makes the correct use of “unsustainable”, as used in the passage, to fill in the blank space.

a) In the long run, the ______ officials followed emergency procedures.

b) Emergency procedures were _______ by the officials.

c) Officials reported an ________ set of events during the emergency.

d) Officials admit that the emergency system is _______ in the longer run.

Answer:

(d) Officials admit that the emergency system is __________ in the longer run.

vii. The author attempts to __________________ the readers through this write-up.

a) rebuke

b) question

c) offer aid to

d) offer advice to

Answer:

(d) offer advice to

viii. The author uses colloquial words such as “yeah” and “Woo-hoo!”. Which of the following is NOT a colloquial word?

a) hooked

b) guy

c) stuff

d) stress

Answer:

(d) stress

ix. What does the author mean when he says, “to get our lives in order”?

a) To resume our lives.

b) To organize our lives.

c) To rebuild our lives.

d) To control our lives.

Answer:

(b) To organize our lives.

x. Choose the option that correctly states the two meanings of ‘outlook’, as used in the passage.

1. A person’s evaluation of life

2. A person’s experiences in life

3. A person’s point of view towards life

4. A person’s regrets in life

5. A person’s general attitude to life

a) (1) and (4)

b) (2) and (3)

c) (3) and (5)

d) (4) and (5)

Answer:

(c) (3) and (5)

