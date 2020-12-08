CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2021: Check Important Examination Details with Question Paper Format and Sample Paper

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021 - Knowing the examination pattern is really essential to take your exam preparations in the right way. It helps you prepare the right content for the exam avoiding wastage of your time and energy. Here, we are providing the details of the examination pattern for CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021. You may check the class 10 English paper pattern, latest sample paper, marking scheme and other important details here.

In the CBSE Class 10th board exam, English subject carries maximum marks of 100 which are broken down into the following two categories:

Annual Board Exam of 80 marks

Internal Assessment of 20 marks

The annual exam is organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that includes the theory paper based on the latest CBSE curriculum. The CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2021 will be set according to a different format as compared to the previous year. Though the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2021 the board has revealed the new format that has been discussed below in detail:

CBSE Class 10 Class 10 English (Language and Literature) question paper will consist of 13 questions divided into two sections A and B:

Section A (Q. No. 1 - 7): Objective Type Questions - 40 Marks

Section B (Q. No. 8 - 13): Subjective Type Questions - 40 Mark

Format of questions in Section A will be as follows:

Q. No. 1 - 2 (Reading - 20 Marks)

Each question will have twelve MCQs based on the unseen passage. Students will be asked to attempt any ten questions out of the twelve in each.

Q. No. 3 - 4 (Literature - 10 Marks)

Each question will have two parts A and B out of which students will have to attempt any one. Each part will have objective type questions based on the given extracts. The objective type questions will be mainly of MCQ type.

Q. No. 5 - 7 (Grammar - 10 Marks)

Each question will have fill in the blanks type questions wherein students will have to fill in the blanks by choosing the correct options. Internal choice will be provided in each question.

Format of questions in Section B will be as follows:

Q. No. 8 - 9 (Writing - 10 Marks)

Question number 8 will have letter writing based on the given issue. It will be of 5 marks.

Check Correct format of Letter Writing in CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021

Question number 9 will have paragraph writing based on the given set of instructions. It will be of 5 marks.

Q. No. 10 - 13 (Literature - 30 Marks)

Question number 10 (8 marks) will have two parts A and B, both being compulsory.

Part A - 4 Marks

Part B - 4 Marks

Each part will have short answer type questions (of 2 marks each) from the Class 10 English literature textbooks.

Question number 11 (12 marks) will have two parts A and B, both being compulsory.

Part A - 6 Marks

Part B - 6 Marks

Each part will have short answer type questions (of 3 marks each) from the Class 10 English literature textbooks.

Question number 12 (5 marks) will have two parts A and B out of which students will have to attempt any one.

Each part will have a long answer type question based on an incident depicted in Class 10 English textbook - First Flight.

Question number 13 (5 marks) will also have two parts A and B out of which students will have to attempt any one.

Each part will have a long answer type question based on the chapters of Class 10 English textbook - Footprints without Feet.

All questions in the CBSE Class 10 English Paper will be compulsory. However, internal choices will be provided in almost all the questions.

To check the model questions for the upcoming exam, go through the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2021.

Typology of Questions for CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2021

It will give you an idea about the nature and type of questions that will be asked in the board exam 2021. Check the following figure to understand the typology of questions for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam:

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021

Internal assessment for Class 10 English subject will be conducted on the basis of the following activities:

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills for 5 marks

Art-integrated projects based on activities like role-play, skit, dramatization, etc., for 5 marks

Students should also check the latest and revised CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus to the know details of the internal assessment and also to know the chapter and contents prescribed for the current academic session.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material and Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021