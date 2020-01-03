CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020: NCERT Exemplar Problems, Solutions for Maths and Science Absolutely Free!

NCERT Exemplar problems include some Higher Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) type questions which are basically designed to enhance the learning skill of students and test their comprehension, information recall, analytical thinking and problem-solving ability. In CBSE board exams, most of the questions which are of higher difficulty level are taken from NCERT Exemplar Problems. So students must extensively practice all the NCERT Exemplar Problems so that they can easily attempt even the difficult questions asked in board exams. While practicing the exemplar problems, students must keep a reliable source to seek precise and comprehensive solutions so that they may know the right way to approach the answers to HOTS type questions. In this article, we are providing the best solutions for all NCERT exemplar problems for two major subjects of class 10, Maths and Science. All the NCERT exemplar solutions provided here are prepared by subject experts to bring accurate study material for class 10 students. All these solutions are designed in step-wise manner to provide easy and simple explanation so that students can easily understand the concepts and facts used.

Why to Practice NCERT Exemplar Problems?

NCERT Exemplar Books offers a number of questions designed in different formats like, Multiple Choice Questions, Short Answer Questions, Long Answer Questions, etc. All these questions are designed on the basis of advanced level concepts and are of higher difficulty level. Practicing these problems helps students widen their thinking level and apply apt formula/concept to get correct answers for different problems.

NCERT Exemplar problems form good resource for preparing the critical questions like Higher Order Thinking Skill (HOTS) questions for board exams.

NCERT Exemplar problems are not only important for Board Exams but for the other competitive/entrance exams as well.

Students having a clear understating of the basic concepts of Maths and Science subjects can easily solve the NCERT exemplar problems. To make their concepts crystal clear they need to follow the NCERT books and NCERT solutions. Here, you can find the latest edition of NCERT books for class 10 Maths and Science for academic year 2019-2020. Best updated NCERT solutions for both these subjects are also provided here.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 for main subjects is expected to begin from the first week of March, 2020. However, board has not disclosed any details about the schedule of CBSE Examinations. We will bring here all the latest updates regarding the release of CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2020. Till then keep practicing the NCERT questions and NCERT Exemplar problems and check here for the best updated solutions.

