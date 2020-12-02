CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021 includes answers suggested by the board to all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021. Students should understand the format of answers as followed in the Marking Scheme that will help them in writing answers appropriately in the board exam. They can also know the criteria according to which marks will be assigned to their answers in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme for Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021:

1. ................ is the business form in which there is separation of ownership and management.

a.Sole Proprietorship

b.Partnership

c.Company

d.Hindu Undivided Family

Answer:

c.Company

2. The holders of .......................... enjoy right to vote and right to receive dividend.

a.Preference Share

b.Retained Earnings

c.Equity shares

d.Trade Credit

Answer:

c.Equity shares

3. Debentures represents.........................of the company.

a.Fixed capital of the company

b.Permanent capital of the company

c.Fluctuating capital of the company

d.Loan capital of the company

Answer:

d.Loan capital of the company

4. Which of the following is an internal source of finance?

a.Bonds

b.Debentures

c.Retained earnings

d.Loan from financial institutions

Answer:

c.Retained earnings

OR

4. Which of the following is the permanent source of capital?

a.Commercial paper

b.Equity shares

c.Preference shares

d.Debentures

Answer:

b.Equity shares

5. Informal communication is also known______________

a.Grapevine

b.Lateral

c.Visual

d.Horizontal

Answer:

a.Grapevine

OR

5. The full form of e-mail is.............................. :

a.electric mail

b.extra mail

c.extension mail

d.electronic mail

Answer:

d.electronic mail

6. Match the correct options of Column I with Column II:

Column I Column II (a) Companies Act (i) 7 (b) Maximum number of members in a private company (ii) 2013 (c) Minimum number of members in a public limited company (iii) 200

Alternatives:

(A) (a)-(iii),(b)-(ii),(c)- (i)

(B) (a)-(ii),(b)-(iii),(c)-(i)

(C) (a)-(ii),(b)-(i), (c)- (ii)

(D) (a)-(i),(b)-(iii),(c)-(ii)

Answer:

(B) (a)-(ii),(b)-(iii),(c)-(i)

7. ...............................is not used for making payment.

a.Debit card

b.Credit card

c.Pay –in-slip

d.Cash

Answer:

c.Pay –in-slip

8. Invoice is prepared by........................ in case of sale of goods

a.Buyer

b.Seller

c.Borrower

d.Owner

Answer:

b.Seller

9. In a credit sale:

a.Payment is not made by cash , it is made by credit card.

b.Payment is not made at the time of delivery, it is made later.

c.Payment is not made by cash, it is made online.

d.Payment is not made by cash, it is made by cheque.

Answer:

b.Payment is not made at the time of delivery, it is made later.

10. Which of the following indicates the correct sequence of the elements of communication in the communication process?

a.Sender → Receiver → Channel → Message → Feedback

b.Receiver → Feedback → Sender → Message → Channel

c.Sender → Channel → Message → Feedback → Receiver

d.Sender → Message → Channel → Receiver → Feedback

Answer:

d.Sender → Message → Channel → Receiver → Feedback

