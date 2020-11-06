CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021 with Answers and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Marking Scheme 2021 are provided here for free PDF download. Both the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme are important to make an easy and effective preparation for the upcoming of the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Exam 2021.

Check CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (154) Sample Question Paper 2020-2021

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 70

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains 30 questions.

2.Marks are indicated against each question.

3. There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) of three marks each.

4. There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) of four marks each.

5. Answers should be brief and to the point.

Questions:

1. ................ is the business form in which there is separation of ownership and management.

a. Sole Proprietorship

b. Partnership

c. Company

d. Hindu Undivided Family

2. The holders of .......................... enjoy right to vote and right to receive dividend.

a. Preference Share

b. Retained Earnings

c. Equity shares

d. Trade Credit

3. Debentures represents.........................of the company.

a. Fixed capital of the company

b. Permanent capital of the company

c. Fluctuating capital of the company

d. Loan capital of the company

4. Which of the following is an internal source of finance?

a. Bonds

b. Debentures

c. Retained earnings

d. Loan from financial institutions

OR

Which of the following is the permanent source of capital?

a. Commercial paper

b. Equity shares

c. Preference shares

d. Debentures

5. Informal communication is also known______________

a. Grapevine

b. Lateral

c. Visual

d. Horizontal

OR

The full form of e-mail is.............................. :

a. electric mail

b. extra mail

c. extension mail

d. electronic mail

6. Match the correct options of Column I with Column II:

Column I Column II (a) Companies Act (i) 7 (b) Maximum number of members in a private company (ii) 2013 (c) Minimum number of members in a public limited company (iii) 200

Alternatives:

(A) (a)-(iii),(b)-(ii),(c)- (i)

(B) (a)-(ii),(b)-(iii),(c)-(i)

(C) (a)-(ii),(b)-(i), (c)- (ii)

(D) (a)-(i),(b)-(iii),(c)-(ii)

7. ...............................is not used for making payment.

a. Debit card

b. Credit card

c. Pay –in-slip

d. Cash

8. Invoice is prepared by........................ in case of sale of goods

a. Buyer

b. Seller

c. Borrower

d. Owner

9. In a credit sale:

a. Payment is not made by cash , it is made by credit card.

b. Payment is not made at the time of delivery, it is made later.

c. Payment is not made by cash, it is made online.

d. Payment is not made by cash, it is made by cheque.

10. Which of the following indicates the correct sequence of the elements of communication in the communication process?

a. Sender → Receiver → Channel → Message → Feedback

b. Receiver → Feedback → Sender → Message → Channel

c. Sender → Channel → Message → Feedback → Receiver

d. Sender → Message → Channel → Receiver → Feedback

.

.

.

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

