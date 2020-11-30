CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps Marking Scheme 2021 - Download in PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme 2021 to help students know the correct answers for all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper 2021. This marking scheme will also help students to understand the correct format according to which students should write answers in the board exam to score high marks. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme 2021 from here in PDF format.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 NCC sample paper and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme:

SECTION A

Q.1Choose the correct option: (13 X 1 marks)

(i)The motto of N.C.C. was adopted on:

1.23rd Dec 1947

2.23rd Dec 1957

3.25th Dec 1957

4.25th Dec 1947

Answer:

1.23rd Dec 1947

(ii)The ‘Father of nation’ was born on:

1.2nd Oct 1859

2.2nd Oct 1869

3.2nd Oct 1865

4.2nd Oct 1870

Answer:

2.2nd Oct 1869

(iii)What is the weight of the bullet of the .22 rifle?

1.40 gms

2.42 gms

3.41 gms

4.43 gms

Answer:

1.40 gms

(iv)The angle formed between toe to toe in attention position is:

1.45 degree

2.20 degree

3.30 degree

4.10 degree

Answer:

3.30 degree

(v)The kind of fire extinguishers used for extinguishing fires involving inflammable liquids such as oils, fats, or grease are:

1.Soda acid extinguishers

2.Foam Type extinguishers

3.CTC CO2 extinguishers

4.All can be used

Answer:

2.Foam Type extinguishers

(vi)The Jallianwala massacre was held in the year _______.

1.1923

2.1920

3.1919

4.1921

Answer:

3.1919

(vii)While rock climbing, the rope should be kept:

1.Over your leg

2.Between your legs

3.Behind one leg

4.None of the above

Answer:

1.Over your leg

(viii)Firers are divided on the range between firing group and __________

1.Discipline group

2.Rifle group

3.Target group

4.Waiting group

Answer:

3.Target group

(ix)Drill is taught to NCC cadets to imbibe:

1.Strength

2.Discipline

3.Endurance

4.Leadership skills

Answer:

2.Discipline

(x)The ability to imagine or invent something new is called

1.Modern

2.Critical Thinking

3.Creativity

4.Imagination

Answer:

3.Creativity

(xi)The distance between the heels in stand-at-ease position is:

1.12 inches

2.13 inches

3.14 inches

4.15 inches

Answer:

1.12 inches

(xii)The weight of .22 Rifle MK IV is:

1.4 kg

2.3.93 kg

3.2.78 kg

4.3.20 kg

Answer:

2.3.93 kg

(xiii)The length of bullet of .22 Rifle is:

1.12mm

2.13mm

3.10mm

4.14mm

Answer:

3.10mm

