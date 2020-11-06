CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Sample Paper 2021 with Answers and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme 2021 are available in PDF format here. This sample paper is important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 10 NCC Board Exam 2021 as it will help students understand the format of the question paper. CBSE Class 10 NCC Marking Scheme will be helpful to understand the format of answers and the criteria of marks distribution by the examiners during the evaluation of answers sheets.

Check CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (076) Sample Question Paper 2020-2021

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 70

General Instructions

The question paper consists of two sections. Section A is compulsory for all. Section B shall be attempted as per the chosen wing. All questions are compulsory. The paper consists of 01, 02, 03, 04 and 06 mark(s) questions. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words. The answer to the 03 mark question should not exceed 100 words. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words. The answer to the 06 mark question should not exceed 250 words.

SECTION-A

Q.1 Choose the correct option: (13 X 1 marks)

(i) The motto of N.C.C. was adopted on:

1. 23rd Dec 1947

2. 23rd Dec 1957

3. 25th Dec 1957

4. 25th Dec 1947

(ii) The ‘Father of nation’ was born on:

1.2nd Oct 1859

2. 2nd Oct 1869

3. 2nd Oct 1865

4. 2nd Oct 1870

(iii) What is the weight of the bullet of the .22 rifle?

1. 40 gms

2. 42 gms

3. 41 gms

4. 43 gms

(iv) The angle formed between toe to toe in attention position is:

1. 45 degree

2. 20 degree

3. 30 degree

4. 10 degree

(v) The kind of fire extinguishers used for extinguishing fires involving inflammable liquids such as oils, fats, or grease are:

1. Soda acid extinguishers

2. Foam Type extinguishers

3. CTC CO2 extinguishers

4. All can be used

(vi) The Jallianwala massacre was held in the year _______.

1. 1923

2. 1920

3. 1919

4. 1921

(vii) While rock climbing, the rope should be kept:

1. Over your leg

2. Between your legs

3. Behind one leg

4. None of the above

(viii) Firers are divided on the range between firing group and __________

1. Discipline group

2. Rifle group

3. Target group

4. Waiting group

(ix) Drill is taught to NCC cadets to imbibe:

1. Strength

2. Discipline

3. Endurance

4. Leadership skills

(x) The ability to imagine or invent something new is called

1. Modern

2. Critical Thinking

3. Creativity

4. Imagination

(xi) The distance between the heels in stand-at-ease position is:

1. 12 inches

2. 13 inches

3. 14 inches

4. 15 inches

(xii) The weight of .22 Rifle MK IV is:

1. 4 kg

2. 3.93 kg

3. 2.78 kg

4. 3.20 kg

(xiii) The length of bullet of .22 Rifle is:

1. 12mm

2. 13mm

3. 10mm

4. 14mm

Q.2 Enumerate the steps of firing a shot at the shooting range. (3)

Q.3 Read the paragraph and answer the questions given below. As armed forces protect the country at borders, NCC cadets play a big role during various emergency situations within the country. So, NCC is rightly called the second line of defence. We have always seen them helping people during Floods, Tsunami etc. This time, the government decided to rope in the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), to help the Indian civil infrastructure in the fight against the widening coronavirus outbreak. The NCC moved to help the civilian authorities by extending the services of its cadets under a programme called ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’. 25,000 cadets were mobilised to provide necessary local assistance. (1X3)

[1] Why N.C.C. is called the second line of defence?

[2] In which emergency situations N.C.C. cadets voluntarily help?

[3] Which exercise was taken up by N.C.C. cadets to help the civil authorities?

Q. 4 Read the paragraph and answer the questions given below. Social service is a way of helping people to help themselves. Its objective is to help the individual to utilize his capabilities for his own welfare as well as that of community. There are various types of social services initiated by the government in coordination of the youth organizations like NCC and NGOs. Family planning was the motto of the national population policy since the first five year plan. Control of major diseases like HIV/AIDS, Cancer etc. is a major problem or it may lead to a national crisis. So, programmes like Pulse polio, small family, Youth against AIDS are promoted by youth organizations. Old age homes are also an important part of social service due to the breakdown of the joint family system. Drug trafficking and consumption has also become a global menace. Seventy two percent of addicts are the youngsters as they can be easily influenced because of their high levels of curiosity. They act on the central nervous system and so are also known as psychoactive drugs. (1X3)

a. A tri-service youth organization is:

1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

2. Indian Youth Congress

3. National Cadet Corps

4. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

b. Social service help individual to utilise their capabilities for:

1. his own self

2. the community

3. both self and community

4. the neighbours

c. Which age group is largely affected by the drug menace around the world?

1. 35-40 years

2. 20-24 years

3. 45-50 years

4. 61-64 years

Q. 5 What is a skeleton system? Name any four types of bones based on their shape. (1+2)

OR

What is the circulatory system? Draw a labelled diagram.

Q. 6 Read the paragraph and answer the questions given below. Ten days national level trekking camp was organized for the cadets from five directorates at Ajmer, Rajasthan. Cadets from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were part of the camp. One senior cadet from each directorate was given the responsibility to gather all cadets at the given time for fall-in every day. All cadets helped each other during the trek. The cadets of all units were given responsibility to distribute food every day. A rally was also organized on NCC day to spread the message against social evils. During the camp, various inter-directorate events of sports, cultural activities and debate were organized and prizes were given. During the football match there was a mishap. A cadet named Kanishka got injured severely. Though it was a pretty good opportunity for the opposing team to gain points; the opposing team threw the ball outside the court and rushed to help Kanishka. The camp ended with the singing of NCC song at the closing ceremony.

Which of the above given activities instilled the values of: (1X4)

1. Leadership

2. Character building

3. Secularism

4. Sportsmanship

