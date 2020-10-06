CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Question Paper of Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Question Paper of the Board Exam 2020 is important from the upcoming examination point of view. With the help of this paper, you will not only get to understand the format of the question paper but also get to know what kind of questions you may expect in your exam. NCC Question Paper of Class 10 is available here for free PDF download.

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps Question Paper 2020

SECTION A

COMMON SUBJECTS

1. What is the full form of CWS?

2. What is done on the command ‘aram se’?

3. What is the weight of the .22 Deluxe Rifle?

4. What are involuntary muscles?

5. What are abiotic resources?

6. What is trekking?

7. At what degree is ‘Peeche Mur’ done?

8. Mention any two stands put on one side of a firing range.

9. What is the length of the bullet of .22 Deluxe Rifle?

(A) 8 mm

(B) 9 mm

(C) 10 mm

(D) 7 mm

10. For a good word of command, which of the following is needed?

(A) Smartness

(B) Loudness

(C) Coordination

(D) Steadiness

11. Psychological barriers include

(A) Aggression

(B) Lack of space

(C) Unclear message

(D) Time

12. Write about any one feature of MGNREGA.

13. What do you understand by critical thinking?

14.

(A) Identify the personality.

(B) Which organisation was founded by him in 1916?

(C) From which college did he study LLB?

15. What are natural disasters? Write their names and give one example of each of them.

16. What things should be kept in mind in ‘Vishram’ position?

17. What do you understand by values and ethics? From where can we inherit values and ethics?

OR

Define the term ‘Team’. Mention any two characteristics of a team.

18. What points should be kept in mind with regards to safety before firing point?

19. Write about any four effects of soil pollution and water pollution.

20. Write about any four rock climbing equipments.

