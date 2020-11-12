CBSE Class 10 Painting (Theory) Sample Question Paper 2021 (with Marking Scheme)

Check CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE Class 10 Painting Marking Scheme 2021. Both the sample paper and marking scheme are released by the board to help students know the format of the question paper and the evaluation criteria for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. Students should go through these resources by CBSE to make the right strategy for the preparation of the CBSE Board Exam. Both the CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE Class 10 Painting Marking Scheme 2021 are available here for free PDF download.

CBSE Class 10 Painting (049) Sample Question 2020-2021:

Time allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks:30

Section: First

Instructions: Which of the following statements are correct?

All questions are compulsory

a)

1. The secondary colours are red, yellow and green

2. The secondary colours are yellow, blue and red

3. The secondary colours are orange, violet and green

4. The secondary colours are green, orange and blue

b)

1. Darkness of colour is called Tone

2. Lightness of colour is called Tone

3. Darkness and lightness of colour is called Tone

4. Intensity of colour is called Tone

c)

1. Unity, harmony, balance and rhythm are principles of art

2. Unity, harmony, balance and Texture are principles of art

3. Unity, harmony, balance and Form are principles of art

4. Unity, harmony, balance and Space are principles of art

d)

1. A Pyramid has Three Sides

2. A Pyramid has Four Sides

3. A Pyramid has Five Sides

4. A Pyramid has Six Sides

e)

1. Brown Stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

2. Beige stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

3. Blue stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

4. Black stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

Check - CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for Board Exam 2021

Section: Second

General Instructions:

Answer any three of the following questions

a. Name any four materials of Painting and mention their merits?

b. Write down the colours in VIBGYOR?

c. Which types of pencils are used in drawing and shading?

d. What is the difference between the water colours and the poster colours?

Section: Third

General Instructions:

It is compulsory to answer both questions.

a. In a still life, what are the elements and principles which needs to be taken care of?

b. Name any three surfaces for Paintings? Which surface would you prefer and why?

Section: Fourth

Answer any One Question:

a. On the basis of the Fundamentals of Painting, evaluate the world-renowned painting from Ajanta ‘Padmapani-Bodhisattava’ or the ‘Ashokan Lion Capital’ from Mauryan Period?

b. Mention the names of any four ‘Elements’ and any four ‘Principles’ of Painting?

Section: Fifth

1. Write a short essay on any one of the following:

Kailashnatha Temple

Or

Ashokan Lion Capital

The complete sample paper and its marking scheme can be accessed from the links mentioned below:

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers and Marking Scheme 2021 - All Subjects

Check CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021