CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Question Paper 2021 - Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Marking Scheme 2021 is available here for download as PDF. This marking scheme has answers to all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2021. Students can analyse this marking scheme to understand the way of writing their answers in the exam that will help them score high marks in their Book Keeping paper.

Check below some questions from the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy sample paper 2021 and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Marking Scheme 2021:

1. Heavy expenditure undertaken on the advertisement for brand building at the time of launch of a product by a company is____ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Revenue Expenditure

b. Capital Expenditure

c. Deferred Revenue Expenditure

d. Statement of financial position

Answer:

c. Deferred Revenue Expenditure

2. A new machine was imported by Nishtha Ltd. from South Korea for ₹7,00,000 and 20% p.a. depreciation is charged as per reducing balance method. The book value of the machine at the end of the second year would be___________ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. ₹ 4,84,000

b. ₹ 4,48,000

c. ₹ 4,64,000

d. ₹4,72,000

Answer:

b. ₹ 4,48,000

3. __________is not a negotiable instrument. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Bills of exchange

b. Promissory Note

c. Bearer cheque

d. Crossed cheque

Answer:

d. Crossed cheque

OR

3. Maker of the bill is also known as __________ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Bill Receivable

b. Drawer

c. Drawee

d. Reserve

Answer:

b. Drawer

4. Depreciation is charged on which of the following? (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Land

b. Sales

c. Plant and Machinery

d. Capital

Answer:

c. Plant and Machinery

OR

4. __________ is not a cause of depreciation. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Wear and Tear

b. Obsolescence

c. Fluctuation in prices

d. Efflux of time

Answer:

c. Fluctuation in prices

5. Bank Reconciliation Statement is the comparison of the bank statement with: (Choose the correct alternative)

a. Trading Account

b. Cash Book

c. Statement of Affairs

d. Sales Book

Answer:

b. Cash Book

6. Credit balance as Cash book as on 31stMarch, 2020 is ₹ 30,750. The bank has debited ₹ 700 as bank charges and has credited ₹ 7,775 on account of interest.

Balance as per pass book should be_______ (Choose the correct alternative)

a. ₹26,475

b. ₹24,475

c. ₹ 23,675

d. ₹ 16,500

Answer:

c. ₹ 23,675

