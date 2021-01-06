CBSE Class 10 French Marking Scheme 2021 - Check Answers with CBSE Sample Paper

CBSE Class 10 French Marking Scheme 2021 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This marking scheme includes solution of the CBSE Class 10 French Sample Paper 2021. It also mentions the criteria according to which marks will be assigned to different types of questions during the answer copy checking process of board exam 2021. Therefore, this marking scheme will be quite helpful for students to understand the right technique for writing perfect answers in the board exam.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 French Sample Paper and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 French Marking Scheme:

Section 1 (Culture et Civilisation)

I. Cochez la bonne réponse. (5 au choix)

1. L’Accent Grave est écrit par ___________.

a. le Petit Prince

b. Jacques Prévert

c. Van Gogh

Answer:

b. Jacques Prévert

2. ____________ est une rubrique d’un journal.

a. un conte

b. un reportage

c. l’éditorial

Answer:

c. l’éditorial

3. Quand on est au chômage, on n’a pas de ____________.

a. problèmes

b. travail

c. temps

Answer:

b. travail

4. Céline Dion est ______________ célèbre.

a. une actrice

b. une journaliste

c. une chanteuse

Answer:

c. une chanteuse

5. On pourrait avoir des bourses ___________ pour payer les frais des études universitaires.

a. des parents

b. du gouvernement

c. de l’université

Answer:

b. du gouvernement

6. Après les études secondaires, on s’inscrit _________.

a. au lycée

b. au collège

c. à l’université

Answer:

c. à l’université

7. Il faut faire du jogging pour rester_________.

a. en bon humeur

b. dehors de la maison

c. en pleine forme

Answer:

c. en pleine forme

