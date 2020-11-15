CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2021 with Question Paper Design and Unit-Wise Weightage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Board Examination at the end of the current academic session. Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, speculations are there about the CBSE Board Exams to be postponed by four to five weeks. However, no official statement regarding the delay in the examination schedule has come from the board yet. So, students should continue their preparations for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam actively without thinking about the changes in the examination schedule. They should prepare with the help of the latest examination pattern to keep their preparations on the right track.

We are providing here a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 10 Science Examination Pattern 2021. With this article, you will get aware of all necessary details about the question paper design, type, number and level of questions, marking scheme and weightage of different units for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2021 is explained below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 is composed of two components - Theory Paper and the Internal Assessment. The board examination for the theory paper will be of 80 marks and the internal assessment will be of 20 marks. Internal assessment will include the following components:

Periodic Assessment for 10 marks

Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) for 5 marks

Portfolio for 5 marks

Internal assessment will be done at the internal level by the schools. However, the CBSE Class 10 Science Theory Paper will be held under the annual examination conducted by the board all across the country. The pattern of the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2021 will be different than that of the previous year. The latest format of the question paper will be as follows:

There will be total 36 questions in the paper. (instead of 30 questions in the last year paper)

All the questions will be divided into four sections A, B, C and D.

Section A will have twenty (1-20) objective type questions comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), very short answer questions and assertion - reason type questions. Each question will be of one mark. (last year 1-14 no. questions were of objective type)

Section B will have six (21-26) very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. (no two marks questions were asked last year).

Section C will have seven (27-33) short answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. (there were 10 such questions in the last year paper)

Section D will have three (34-36) long answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. (number of long answer questions was six in the last year paper)

There will be no overall choice. However, an internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided in the paper.

Thus, students should acquaint themselves with the changes in the format of the Science question paper and prepare accordingly for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

To get more clarification on the question paper design, go through the CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2021. With this sample paper, you can understand the type and level of questions to be asked in the board exam. CBSE completely follows the format of the latest sample papers while setting the question papers for the Board Exam.

Also, check the CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme 2021 to understand the right format for answering the questions in the board exam and also to know how marks will be assigned to your answers during the answer copy checking process.

CBSE Class 10 Science Unit-wise Weightage Distribution for Board Exam 2021

There are a total of five units in the CBSE Class 10 Science Book. The board has assigned a particular weightage to each unit according to which questions from each unit will be asked in the board exam. Unit-wise weighatge distribution for the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021 is as mentioned below:

Unit Name Weightage 1 Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 26 2 World of Living 23 3 Natural Phenomena 12 4 Effects of Current 14 5 Natural Resources 05 Total Marks 80

Detail of the topics and content in each unit can be checked from the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 (Revised). Try to prepare the unit carrying the highest marks first and then cover the lower ones.

Thus, knowing all the details given above students can prepare for their CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 in an organised and effective manner thereby increasing their chances of scoring high marks in the exam.

Important* CBSE Class 10 Science Complete Study Material and Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021

Keep checking this page for more updates and many important resources to help you in preparations for your CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021.

Wish You All the Best!