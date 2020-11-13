CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2021 - Download in PDF with Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2021 is released by the board to help students know the correct answers for all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021. Through this CBSE marking scheme, the board also wants its students to understand the correct format according to which students should answer the questions in board exam to obtain high scores. Some of the important things to check from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2021 are:

How to include important facts and keywords in your answers?

How to write answers by using bullets or pointers?

How to keep the answers concise yet informative?

How the examiner will evaluate your answers during the checking of answer copies?

Students can access the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2021 along with the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2021 from here in the PDF format.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample paper and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme:

SECTION A

1.Identify the correct statement with regard to ‘The Act of Union -1707’ from the following options.

A.The British monarchy surrendered the power to English Parliament.

B.The British parliament seized power from Ireland.

C.The formation of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain’.

D.The British nation was formed as a result of a war with Scotland and Wales.

Answer:

C.The formation of the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain’.

2.Which of the following treaty recognized Greece as an independent nation?

A.Treaty of Sevres

B.Treaty of Versailles

C.Treaty of Lausanne

D.Treaty of Constantinople

Answer:

D.Treaty of Constantinople

3.Which of the following was the reason for calling off ‘the Non-cooperation Movement’ by Gandhiji?

A.Pressure from the British Government

B.Second Round Table Conference

C.Gandhiji’s arrest

D.Chauri-Chaura incident

Answer:

D.Chauri-Chaura incident

4.Fill in the blank: Business Processes Outsourcing (BPO) is an example of _______ industry in India.

Answer:

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

OR

4.Green Revolution has helped------------------------- industry to expand in different parts of India.

Answer:

FERTILIZER

5.Choose the correctly matched pair about the Primitive Cultivation in India from the following options:

A.Dahiya – Madhya Pradesh

B.Kumari-Jharkhand

C.Khil -Andhra Pradesh

D.Koman- Karnataka

Answer:

A.Dahiya – Madhya Pradesh

6.Fill in the blankBarley: Rabi crop, cotton: kharif, ___________________: zaid crop.

A.Wheat

B.Mustard

C.Soya bean

D.Cucumber

Answer:

D.Cucumber

7.Identify the soil with the help of the following features.

Red to brown in colour

Sandy in texture and saline in nature

Lacks humus and moisture

Answer:

ARID SOIL

8.A type of millet rich in iron, calcium, other micro nutrients and roughage is

A.Bajra

B.Rajma

C.Jowar

D.Ragi

Answer:

D.Ragi

9.Population of Sri Lankan Tamils is concentrated in ____________ region of Sri Lanka.

A.North and South

B.North and East

C.East and West

D.South and East

Answer:

B.North and East

10.Define Majoritarianism.

Answer:

Majoritarianism: A belief that the majority community should be able to rule a country in whichever way it wants, by disregarding the wishes and needs of the minority.

OR

10.Define Ethnicity.

Answer:

Ethnicity: A social division based on shared culture/ people belonging to same ethnic group believes in their common descent

