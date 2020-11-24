CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2021 - Check Answers with CBSE Sample Question Paper

Download CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021. This marking scheme includes correct answers to all questions given in the sample paper and it mentions the criteria for assigning marks in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2021 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a solution for the Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2021. The board has also revealed the criteria according to which marks will be assigned during the answer copy checking process. Therefore, this marking scheme is very useful to understand the right technique for writing answers in the board exam to fetch maximum marks.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications sample paper and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme:

Part-A

Section-I

1. What is a Homepage?

Answer:

The default (first) page of a website is called a Homepage.

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

2. Which heading element gives the most prominent headings?

Answer:

<H1>

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

3. Give one use of anchor tag.

Answer:

Anchor tag is used to create hyperlinks.

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

4. _____ tag is used for a horizontal line.

Answer:

HR tag

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

5. An empty HTML element has a _____ tag but no _____ tag.

Answer:

start, end

(1/2 Mark each for start and end)

6. _____ tag creates a bulleted list.

Answer:

<UL>

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes 2021 - All Subjects

7. The code for inserting an image in an HTML page is <imgsrc=" " alt=" ">. The alt attribute is used for _____ .

Answer:

specifying alternate text for the image

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

8. Ravi was trying to log-in to his net-banking account. He noticed that the URL of the net banking starts with 'https'. The 's' in 'https' stands for _____.

Answer:

Secure

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

9. Sarita is designing a webpage and wants to change the name of the font (font-type) for certain text. Which attribute of the FONT tag she should use.

Answer:

face

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

10. What is the use of <br> tag in HTML Code?

Answer:

tag is used to insert a single line break in a HTML Document.

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

11 .What is the significance of the URL?

Answer:

URL specifies unique address of each document on the internet.

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

12. What is the importance of vlink attribute of <BODY> tag?

Answer:

vlink attribute specifies the color of visited links in a document

(1 Mark for the correct answer)

Download the complete marking scheme along with the CBSE sample paper from the following links:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021