CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 Along With CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for Class 12: Check CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 (all subjects) for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. Latest CBSE Marking Schemes 2021 contain answers of latest CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021 (issued by CBSE).

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2021 (PDF):

Why are CBSE Class 12 Marking Schemes 2021 important for preparation?

CBSE Marking Schemes 2021 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 9th October and these CBSE Marking Schemes are based on the latest CBSE exam pattern (CBSE board exam 2021). After going through these CBSE Marking Schemes & Sample Papers, students will get an idea about the new exam pattern and the level of the questions which might be asked in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021. This is the key reason why new CBSE Class 12 Marking Schemes 2021 are the most important resource for the board exam preparation.

How to make the best use of CBSE class 12 Marking Schemes 2021 & CBSE Sample Paper 2021?

First download the PDFs of the CBSE Sample Paper 2021 & attempt honestly within the given time frame and then check your answers with the CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 provided with the respective Marking Schemes. This is the best way to use CBSE Marking Schemes 2021 for the effective preparation of CBSE 12th board exam 2021.

What are the other resources for the preparation of CBSE 12th board exam 2021?

CBSE Model Answer Sheets, Latest CBSE Syllabus, NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Solutions are some of the most important & essential resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th board exam 2021.

