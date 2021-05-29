CBSE 2021: Cancellation Of 12th Board Exams Unlikely, Papers Might Start From This Date, Ramesh Pokhriyal To Announce Final Decision Soon

CBSE 2021 - Class 12 Board Exam: As per the latest CBSE news & official updates, the Union Education Minister might announce the final decision regarding CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 on 1st June. Many speculations are being made that there are fewer chances that CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 will be cancelled. Here are some reasons why CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 might not be cancelled.

Many states are in favour of conducting the CBSE class 12 board exams 2021:

All states were asked about their opinion and suggestion on CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 and except West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab, all states agree to conduct the short-duration exams which involve MCQs and short question answers. So this might be one of the important reasons why speculations are being made that CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 might not be cancelled.

Expected Exam Dates for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021:

In a high-level meeting on 23rd May 2021, two solutions were proposed at a high level meeting 0n 23rd May, One option was to conduct exams of 19 important subject of class 12 from August 1 onwards simultaneously in all states and the second option was to conduct papers in two phases from July 15 to August 1 & from August 5 to August 26. In the first phase the states where the situation is under control can conduct exams and in phase rest of the states can conduct exams. If this will happen then here are expected CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 dates

Option 1:

- From August 1 onwards for 19 important subjects

Option 2:

- Phase 1: July 15 to August 1 (states where situation in under control)

- Phase 2: August 5 to August 26 (other states)

Please in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams 2021:

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. On 28th May the Supreme Court adjourned hearing on plea seeking exam cancellation till 31 May. The decision of the Supreme Court will also impact the exams. Check complete details from the following link.

