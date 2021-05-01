CBSE Marking Policy For Class 10th Released: CBSE Result 2021 To Be Declared By 20th June - Check Details

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for 10th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking policy for class 10 through a notification on its official website. The step by step process is explained in the notification with a timeline for all the activities. As per the official notification, CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10th will be released by 20th June 2021. Here we have provided important points from the official notification mostly related to the marking policy.

Important Points From The Official Notification:

- The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the Board, 20 marks are for Internal Assessment and 80 marks are for Year-end Board Examinations.

- The Internal Assessment for 20 marks will be as per the existing policy laid out in circular number Acad-11/2019 dated March 6, 2019 available at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web material/Circulars/2019/11 Circular 2019. pdf. Based on the circular, Internal Assessments have already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. It is requested that all schools should upload the marks of Internal.

- Due to cancellation of the Board Examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school:

(a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

(b) the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class X Board examinations.

- Each school shall form a Result Committee consisting of the Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee. Rules for the constitution of the Committee and their roles & responsibilities are given at Annexure- 1.

The external teachers will be paid a total fixed honorarium of Rs.2500/- per person by the Board. All the internal Committee members will be paid a fixed honorarium of Rs.1500/- by the Board. CBSE will make available an online module for entering claims of honorarium which will be remitted directly into the accounts of Committee members.

- The evidence towards the performance of the student in the internal tests/exams conducted by the school should be documented student-wise and maintained in a secure manner. These documents may be called upon for subsequent verification as per the instructions of the Board.

- As per the information collected from the schools through Regional Offices of CBSE, schools have conducted different types and number of tests/exams. Broadly, the following exams/tests are common and will be used for school based assessment and the weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools who have conducted the above tests/exams is given below:

Category of Tests/Exams Maximum Marks

(a) Periodic Test/ Unit Test 10 Marks

(b) Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations 30 Marks

(c) Pre-Board Examinations 40 Marks

Total 80 Marks

- In case schools have conducted more than one test/exam within each category, the Result Committee may fix the weightage to be ven to each test/exam within the category subject to the overall maximum arks for that category. For example, if a school has conducted two or thr e pre board exams it may decide to take an average of the three exams, take the best performance in the three tests or give a weightage to each exam as considered suitable.

- There are some schools where one or more of the above three categories of tests/exams have not been conducted. Further, there may be differences in terms of the mode of conduct of examination i.e., Online/Offline. Also, it is possible that some of the students may not have appeared in any or some of the examinations conducted by the schools.

- In all the above cases, the Result Committee constituted by the School will have to address these challenges based on the analysis and study of the situation prevailing in the school and thereafter draw up a criterion for the assessment of 80 marks. The aim should be to cover as broad a range of assessment objectives as possible. The Rationale for the criteria should be well thought

