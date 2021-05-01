CBSE Marking Policy For Class 10th Released: CBSE Result 2021 To Be Declared By 20th June - Check Details

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 1, 2021 22:11 IST
CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for 10th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking policy for class 10 through a notification on its official website. The step by step process is explained in the notification with a timeline for all the activities. As per the official notification, CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10th will be released by 20th June 2021. Here we have provided important points from the official notification mostly related to the marking policy. 

Important Points From The Official Notification: 

- The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the Board,  20 marks are for Internal Assessment and 80 marks are for Year-end Board Examinations.

- The Internal Assessment for 20 marks will be as per  the existing policy laid out  in  circular  number  Acad-11/2019  dated  March   6,   2019  available  at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web  material/Circulars/2019/11  Circular  2019. pdf. Based on the circular,  Internal Assessments have  already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded  their data on the CBSE portal. It is requested that all schools should upload the marks of Internal.

- Due to cancellation of the Board Examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school:

(a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in  the different  tests/exams conducted by the school during the year,  and

(b) the marks should be in  consonance with the past  performance of the school in Class X Board examinations.

- Each school shall  form a Result Committee consisting of the Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and  two  languages,  and  two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee.    Rules for the constitution of the Committee and their roles & responsibilities are given  at Annexure- 1.   

The external teachers will be paid a total fixed honorarium of Rs.2500/- per person by the  Board.   All  the  internal Committee  members  will   be  paid a fixed honorarium of Rs.1500/- by the Board.  CBSE will make available an online module for entering claims of honorarium which will  be  remitted directly into the accounts of Committee members.

- The evidence towards the performance of the student in the internal tests/exams  conducted by the school should be documented  student-wise and maintained in a secure manner. These documents  may be called upon for subsequent verification as per the instructions of the Board.

- As per the information collected from the schools through  Regional Offices of CBSE,  schools have conducted different types and number of tests/exams. Broadly, the following exams/tests are common and  will be used for school based assessment and the weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools who have conducted the above tests/exams is given  below:

Category of Tests/Exams                                 Maximum Marks

(a) Periodic Test/ Unit Test                                 10 Marks 

(b) Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations     30 Marks 

(c) Pre-Board Examinations                                40 Marks 

Total                                                                                  80 Marks

- In  case  schools  have  conducted  more  than  one    test/exam  within  each category,  the Result Committee may fix the weightage  to be    ven to each test/exam within the category subject to the overall maximum    arks for that category. For example,  if a school has conducted two or thr  e pre board exams    it  may   decide   to  take   an  average  of  the  three   exams,   take   the   best performance  in  the  three  tests  or  give  a  weightage   to  each  exam  as considered suitable.

- There are some schools where one or more of the above three categories of tests/exams have not been conducted.   Further, there  may be differences in terms of the mode of conduct of examination i.e.,  Online/Offline.  Also,  it is possible that some of the students may not have appeared   in any or some of the examinations conducted by the schools.

- In all the above cases, the Result Committee constituted by the School will have to address these challenges based on the analysis and study of the situation prevailing in the school and thereafter draw up a criterion  for the assessment of 80 marks.  The aim should be to cover as broad a range of  assessment objectives as possible.  The Rationale for the criteria  should be well thought

For more details, download the notification from the following link

CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for 10th (PDF)

 
