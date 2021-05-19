CBSE Class 10 Assessment 2021: Deadline To Submit Marks By CBSE Schools Extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new schedule to submit marks of Class 10 by CBSE Schools. Now CBSE 10th Result 2021 will not be announced till 20th June as it was scheduled earlier. As per the official notification, the board decided because of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in several states and safety of teachers & other staff members of CBE School. Here is the screenshot from the official notification.

CBSE is yet to announce the dates of other activities and the date of CBSE Class 10 Result 2021. If you want to check more details about the assessment scheme of CBSE Class 10 then you can check it from the following link

Other important updates:

Decision on CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021:

The board has not made any announcement regarding cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 and considering the current situation, one can’t predict whether the board exams will get cancelled or further postponed. However a decision is expected to be announced soon. You can check more details about this update from the following link

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22:

For the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22, the board has released subject-wise syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. Students can access the new CBSE Syllabus from the following link

In the syllabus, students will find unit-wise weightage, details of chapters & topics in each unit to be studied and question paper design. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of exams that will be conducted in the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th:

CBSE has also released a notification regarding changes in the composition of papers. CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to make certain modifications in the composition of assessment tests (internal & year-end exams). Now, students of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th will witness some changes in the exam pattern. CBSE move is as per the National Education Policy 2020. Learn more update about this update from the following link

