CBSE Academic Session 2021-22: Important Notification Regarding Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification for all CBSE Schools. This notification is regarding question paper design of classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th.
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for all CBSE Schools. The board has asked schools to make certain changes in the composition of assessment tests (internal & year-end exams). This means students of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th will observe some changes in the exam pattern. The board's move is as per the National Education Policy 2020 and a step towards competency-based learning and focused on developing the creative & critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. According to the notification, the overall marks & duration of examination shall remain the same, change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends.
Also Check:
New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum 2021-22 Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects
Here are the changes mentioned in the official notification of the board for internal and year-end or board examinations: