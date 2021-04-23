CBSE Academic Session 2021-22: Important Notification Regarding Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for all CBSE Schools. The board has asked schools to make certain changes in the composition of assessment tests (internal & year-end exams). This means students of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th will observe some changes in the exam pattern. The board's move is as per the National Education Policy 2020 and a step towards competency-based learning and focused on developing the creative & critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. According to the notification, the overall marks & duration of examination shall remain the same, change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends.

Here are the changes mentioned in the official notification of the board for internal and year-end or board examinations:

New Exam Pattern for CBSE Class 9 & CBSE Class 10 Year-end Examination/Board Examination (Theory) (2020-21) Existing (2021-22) Modified Composition · Objective type Questions including Multiple Choice Question-20% · Case-based/Source- based Integrated Questions - 20% · Short Answer/ Long Answer Questions- Remaining 60% · Competency Based Questions would be minimum 30% These can be in the form of Multiple- Choice Questions, Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other types

· Objective Questions will be 20 %

· Remaining 50% Short Answer/ Long Answer Questions - (as per existing pattern)